Network Function Virtualization Market Benefits | In-depth Analysis and Future Trends by 2028
Growing security issues in NFV and negative impact of COVID-19 pandemic on global economy are some of the key restraints for the growth of this market.PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, October 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increase in deployment of virtualized software among enterprise data centers, including internet service providers (ISP) and cloud service providers (CSP), drives the market growth. However, delay in adoption of this technology hampers this market. Furthermore, Rise in demand for data-intensive applications and the need for cloud-based services are expected to present major opportunities for market expansion.
The global network function virtualization market is segmented on the basis of component, application, and region. On the basis of component, it is divided into software and infrastructure & services. The application segment is categorized into switching elements (routers), service assurance, next-generation signaling, security function, and others. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
Key players operating in this market include Ericsson AB, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, VMware Inc., Nokia Corporation, Huawei Technologies, 6WIND, A10 Networks, Affirmed Networks, Allot Communications, and Amdocs.
