Food Enzymes Market Size, Demand, Growth, Application, Opportunities And Forecast To 2027

Rising geriatric population, the rising chances of gastrointestinal disorders, increasing awareness about GI health, and focus on preventive health managementNEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Food Enzyme market was valued at USD 2.75 Billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 3.91 Billion by the year 2027, at a CAGR of 6.7 %. Enzymes are a type of protein molecules that are available in all living things. They speed up chemical reactions, in many cases increasing the rate of reaction millions of times. They also help digestion, cut and metabolize waste in humans and animals, as well as play a crucial role in muscle contraction. Enzymes have been used in the production of food, like dough making. This is done by removal from plants or animals or may be done by fermentation from micro-organisms.
Increasing geriatric population, the rising prevalence of gastrointestinal disorders, increasing awareness about GI health, and focus on preventive health management are contributing to the growth of the food enzyme market. Growing demand for specialty enzymes such as pharmaceutical, diagnostics, research, and biotechnology is expected to be one more factor driving the growth. Growth of these animal-derived enzymes in various diseases or conditions, such as pancreatitis, exocrine pancreatic insufficiency, and pancreatic cancer boosts the growth of the market. Introduction of cold-adapted enzymes is also one of the major factors that fuel the food enzymes market growth. Narrow temperature and pH stability spectrum along with allergies associated with protease and peptides and the public’s perception of probiotic and prebiotic products as alternatives to digestive enzymes and stringent regulatory policies are hampering food enzyme market growth.
Some of the key market players for food enzyme market are Associated British Foods Plc. (ABF), Advanced Enzyme Technologies, Amano Enzyme Co., Ltd., BASF, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, DowDuPont, Kerry Group PLC, Novozymes, Royal DSM N.V., and Aum Enzymes.
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Food enzyme market on the basis of type, application, source, and region:
Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)
• Carbohydrase
• Protease
• Lipase
• Polymerases
• Nucleases
Applications (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)
• Beverages
• Processed foods
• Dairy products
• Bakery products
• Confectionery products
• Others (meat, poultry, and fish tenderizing)
Source (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)
• Microorganisms
• Bacteria
• Fungi
• Plants
• Animals
Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2017–2027)
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Rest of the World
Further key findings from the report suggest
• In March 2019, DSM launched Maxilact® Smart, a lactase enzyme that enables a notable increase in production efficiency and capacity, while allowing dairy producers to meet growing demand for lactose-free dairy products.
• Increasing product demand in food and animal feed application because of its proteinaceous nature is expected to boost market growth.
• Enzymes are commonly used in the baking industry, fruit juice & cheese manufacturing, and brewing. The carbohydrase segment dominated the overall food enzymes market share in 2019 and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period.
• Consumers are shifting their choice from regular staple food to nutrient-enhanced healthy food products, thereby fostering the growing demand for enzymes in the food & beverages industry.
• Development of fermentation techniques for the production of microbial enzymes helps in providing an extensive supply of enzymes. Bacteria, fungi, and yeast are used for the biosynthesis of various enzymes that are further used in several commercial applications.
• Asia-Pacific regional segment of the food enzyme market is expected to remain highest growing segment during 2019-2027, at a CAGR of 8.2%, owing to the rising awareness, market potential for existing products, and unexplored application segments.
• Lipases were valued at 308.3 million in 2019 and are expected to reach 500.45 million in 2027 due to increased use of this enzyme in food industry which promotes market growth.
• Global food enzyme manufacturers find great opportunity in China, owing to the huge demand for enzymes in processing food & beverage products.
