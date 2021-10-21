FinFET Technology Market Size, Share, Top Key Players, Growth, Trend and Forecast Till 2027

Emergen Research Logo

The rising penetration of consumer electronics and the growing number of the integrated circuit and chips manufacturers are fueling the market growth.

SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, October 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FinFET Technology Market Size – USD 9.54 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 25.8%, Market Trends – Growing demand for powerful chips and circuits that minimize power leaks.

The global FinFET Technology market is anticipated to reach USD 58.48 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. Due to the advantages of chipsets designed with FinFET technology, such as the ability to operate at lower voltages and faster processing speeds than non-FinFET chipsets, the FinFET technology market is expected to grow significantly.

The CPUs segment dominated the industry in 2019 as smartphone device processors have the same features as CPU. During the forecast period, the market for GPUs is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR. Nowadays, the gaming console is using augmented reality and virtual reality technology, which is expected to drive this segment in the forecast timeframe. Due to the utilization of cloud storage and high-speed computing, the high-end network segment is anticipated to grow at a significant rate. The report further studies the latest technological and product developments of the regions and offers key insights into current and emerging trends. It also studies investment opportunities, consumption and production patterns, supply and demand, consumer demand and behavior, economic growth, macro- and micro-economic growth factors, regulatory framework, government support, and presence of key players in each region.

Compared to bulk CMOS and FinFETs, the cost of processed wafer and gate in SOIs is lower, and the considerations comprise processing and masking phases, devaluation of the instrument, and modulation yields. Besides, the difficulties in the design procedure are expected to hinder the FinFET technology market growth..

The leading players in the market include Samsung Electronics Corporation Ltd, MediaTek, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd, NVIDIA Corporation, Apple Inc., Intel Corporation, ARM Limited, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd, Qualcomm Incorporated, Xilinx, Inc. and among others.

Regional Analysis Covers:

• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

• Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

CPU

MCU

FPGA

SoC

Network Processor

GPU

The rising penetration of consumer electronics and the growing number of the integrated circuit and chips manufacturers are fueling the market growth. The use of these chips in wearable devices since many consumer electronics manufacturers are developing a wide variety of wearable devices to adhere to the varying needs of customers, has also made a positive impact on the market.Owing to the escalating demand for mobiles from users for advanced processors that boost day-to-day activity, consumer electronics is the top revenue-generating segment of all end-use sectors of FinFET technology.

Table of Contents:

Chapter 1 includes an introduction of the global FinFET Technology market, along with a comprehensive market overview, market scope, product offerings, and an investigation of the market drivers, growth opportunities, risks, restraints, and other vital factors.

Chapter 2 offers an in-depth analysis of the key manufacturers engaged in this business vertical, along with their sales and revenue estimations.

Chapter 3 elaborates on the highly competitive terrain of the market, highlighting the key manufacturers and vendors.

In Chapter 4, our team has fragmented the market on the basis of regions, underscoring the sales, revenue, and market share of each region over the forecast timeline.

Chapters 5 and 6 have laid emphasis on the market segmentation based on product type and application.

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

7nm

10nm

14nm

16nm

20nm

22nm

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Consumer Electronics

High-End Networks

Automotive

Others

Excellent characteristics of FinFET technology comprise higher technological flexibility than the planar distributed generator, suppressed short channel effect, improvement in driving current flow, and more portability is boosting the demand among manufacturers. Besides, the automotive sector is using these semiconductors and microprocessor chips in cars to provide better features to the consumers which will drive the FinFET technology market in the automotive industry in the forecasted period

FinFET Technology Market released the research report of FinFET Technology Market, a study that offers a meticulously studied overview of the factors and drivers of the global market. FinFET Technology Market research report depicts the latest market scenario with updated trends and segmentation of the products and services. The study provides crucial information on the market situation, size, share, growth factors of the FinFET Technology

