Ecommerce leaders Williams Commerce launches new digital home
Williams Commerce, the ecommerce and digital marketing specialists, has launched a new website design to help support its long-term growth strategy.LEICESTER, UNITED KINGDOM, October 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Williams Commerce, the ecommerce and digital marketing specialists, has launched a new website design to help support its long-term growth strategy.
Founded in 2011, the Leicester-based company has gone from strength to strength over the past decade, with a global base of clients and offices across the world. Specialising in ecommerce and boasting partnerships with numerous industry leaders, Williams Commerce also has strong integration and digital marketing capabilities.
The company’s new website has been launched to help showcase the full capabilities of Williams Commerce and deliver the information required for businesses seeking a dynamic digital partner.
“It is important as a business that supports digital success to have a website that truly reflects our mission and skillset,” said Rob Williams, CEO of Williams Commerce. “The new Williams Commerce website prioritises the user experience, keeping things simple yet delivering the very best information, guidance and support to everybody who visits our site. We are thrilled to be entering a new stage on our own digital journey.”
Williams Commerce today has offices in Singapore, India, the USA and the Netherlands, as well as its HQ in Leicester. For this reason, the new website has been designed with universal appeal in mind.
The homepage incorporates new video capabilities, helping to provide a dynamic feel, while enhancements to the site’s navigation have also been made. This makes it easier for visitors to access the information they need – be it across commerce, technology or digital marketing.
Information about Williams Commerce’s platform capabilities and partner network are also to the fore, while the new navigation is a real enhancement, designed to deliver value for all site visitors.
Add to this the impressive visual qualities, the exciting portfolio section highlighting Williams Commerce’s project capabilities, and plenty more information on how the company can help businesses grow online, and the new Williams Commerce website makes for an impressive launch.
To view the new Williams Commerce website, visit www.williamscommerce.com. For more information and to speak to a member of the Williams Commerce team, visit www.williamscommerce.com/contact-us
