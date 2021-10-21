Submit Release
Goliath Acquires Endless Games

This is Goliath’s 4th North American, and 11th global acquisition in the last 7 years.

MATAWAN, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Goliath’s acquisition of Endless Games provides an endless catalog of great games and puzzles that Goliath will add to its global core portfolio. Jochanan Golad, Goliath’s CEO announces, “This is Goliath’s 4th North American, and 11th global acquisition in the last 7 years as we have expanded to become one of the largest privately held toy companies in the world.”

Endless Games will continue to operate out of New Jersey office this fall with plans to fully integrate into Goliath’s distribution network by 1Q 2022,” said David Norman, President of Goliath’s North American office. “We are also pleased to announce that Brian Turtle has agreed to join Goliath’s management team to help drive our business forward,” he added.

Kevin McNulty said, “I’m thrilled to have Goliath carry on the great legacy that Mike Gasser, Brian Turtle and the rest of our team have built over the last 25 years. It feels great to sell our business to a company that excels at marketing to maximize the potential of our products.”

ABOUT GOLIATH
Goliath was founded in 1980 and is one of the few remaining family-owned global toy and game companies. Goliath is a creator, manufacturer and distributor of a broad range of products. Examples include Wahu®, Sequence®, Rummikub®, Phlat Ball®, Tri-Ominos®, Gator Golf®, Pop the Pig®, Doggie Doo®, Rocket Fishing Rod®, Gooey Looey®, and Let’s Go Fishin®.

Goliath has seen substantial growth with the acquisitions of Pressman Toy®, JAX®, Tucker Toys® in the US, Vivid Toy Group®, in the UK, MacDue in Italy, Crown & Andrews® and Britz ‘n Pieces/Wahu in Australia, Modelco® in France, and Elephanta® in New Zealand.
Goliath is the global leader in promoted games and many other toy and game categories, such as family games, puzzles, arts & crafts, outdoor, activity, and novelties.

Goliath products now sell in more than 75 countries worldwide and the company has offices in the Netherlands, Belgium, France, Spain, Portugal, Italy, Denmark, Germany, Poland, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, USA and Canada. For additional information, please visit www.goliathgroup.com

ABOUT ENDLESS GAMES
Founded in 1996 by industry veterans Mike Gasser, Kevin McNulty and game inventor Brian Turtle, Endless Games specializes in games that offer classic entertainment and hours of fun at affordable prices. The three have an uncanny ability for discovering and developing hit games, having been a part in past successes Trivial Pursuit™, Pictionary® and Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon™. The mission of Endless Games is to produce high quality entertainment in board games that are quick and easy to learn but offer “Endless” play value. For additional information, visit www.endlessgames.com

