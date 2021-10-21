Plant-Based Food & Beverages Alternatives Market Investment Opportunities, Market Share & Trend Analysis Report to 2027

Emergen Research Logo

The increasing emphasis on the cereal based milks & meats and extensive rise in vegan population are the major factors influencing the market growth.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, October 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Plant-Based Food & Beverages Alternatives Market is forecasted to be worth USD 32.29 billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The key factors influencing the market include growing demands for a plant-based meat & dairy alternatives amongst the lactose intolerants & other patients associated with ailments that forbid the ingestion of meat. The report offers a holistic coverage of the Plant-Based Food & Beverages Alternatives market, laying emphasis on the key factors influencing the industrial growth, technological developments taking place in the industry, and current and emerging trends witnessed in the leading regional markets.

Additionally, the report covers the analysis of the key players in the industry with a special focus on their global position, financial status, and their recent developments. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and SWOT analysis have been covered by the report to provide relevant data on the competitive landscape. The global market landscape of Plant-Based Food & Beverages Alternatives is expected to remain in a very competitive and highly fragmented landscape consisting of a number of both the small start-ups, medium enterprises, and large conglomerates. During the projected era, increasing demand for technological development and higher diversification in offered products ensure the enormous potential for the innovative players.

Besides, a higher growth in the vegan population, rising concerns with the weight management, higher emphasis on weight loss have been some of the additional reasons behind the colossal growth of the market. Some of the plant-based milk have been very effective on enhancing antioxidant degree, providing exceptionally low sugar & calorie content, working as an efficient source of calcium for the bones & providing high bone density, digestive health & weight management. The new report is updated with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Plant-Based Food & Beverages Alternatives market. It analyzes the impact of the pandemic with regards to economic landscape and government regulations in each region. It also studies the supply chain disruptions and economic volatility induced by the pandemic and offers a current and future assessment of the impact of the pandemic on the global and regional Plant-Based Food & Beverages Alternatives market.

Further key findings from the report suggest

In October 2019, Blue Diamond Growers Inc., a US-based co-operative announced the launch of a new beverage portfolio comprising the Almond extract and named it Almond Breeze Almond milk in the Mexican Hot Chocolate flavor.

Plant-Based Dairy, being the most used plant-based alternatives and having a large number of uses cases in food & beverages, take up the is expected to lead in the forthcoming years. The Plant-Based Dairy sub-segment in Product Type segment had 65.7% market share in the year 2019. Different studies suggest that many of the plant-based milks are capable of providing non-GMO and a glutton-free diets with additional vitamin source to help create a higher rate of fat-soluble antioxidant and also works fine for the vegan diet lifestyles.

Competitive Outlook:

This section of the report performs a thorough investigation into the intensely competitive landscape of the global Plant-Based Food & Beverages Alternatives market, highlighting the leading manufacturers, strategic initiatives adopted by them, the existing growth prospects, market positions, and market shares held by each participant. The report further emphasizes the developmental strategies undertaken by these companies, including product innovation, new product launches, and technological upgradation. Moreover, the report studies the notable business events observed in this industry, such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships, corporate deals, and brand promotions. The key industry participants include:

Blue Diamond Growers Inc., Before the Butcher LLC, Califia Farms LP, Daiya Foods Inc., Field Roast Grain Meat Co. Inc., Impossible Foods Inc., Amy’s Kitchen, Boca Foods Co., ConAgra Brands Inc., and Danone S.A., among others.

The report, additionally, presents a comprehensive analysis of the key elements of the Plant-Based Food & Beverages Alternatives market that influence its growth over the projected timeline. These vital elements include the key drivers, constraints, opportunities, limitations, threats, and micro and macro-economic factors. The authors of the report have implemented a set of analytical tools, such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis, to offer strategic recommendations to the new entrants on how to overcome the entry-level barriers.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Plant-Based Food & Beverages Market on the basis of Product Type, Source, Distribution Channel, and Region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million MT; 2017-2027)

Plant-Based Dairy

Plant-Based Milk

Plant-Based Cheese

Plant-Based Creamers

Plant-Based Butter

Plant-Based Yogurt

Plant-Based Meat

Others

Source Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million MT; 2017-2027)

Soy

Wheat

Almond

Corn

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million MT; 2017-2027)

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

Online Stores

Others

Global Plant-Based Food & Beverages Alternatives Market Geographical Landscape - Synopsis:

The report closely studies the growth trajectory of the global Plant-Based Food & Beverages Alternatives market. It brings to light the global dominance of the leading regional segments, including North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The study elaborates on the crucial information pertaining to the regional market share. It simultaneously focuses on the significant details about the growth patterns of each regional market.

Moreover, the report encases an exhaustive geographical study of the market, emphasizing the business growth prospects and market barriers for each of the key market regions.

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the growth rate of the Plant-Based Food & Beverages Alternatives market? What is the anticipated market valuation of Plant-Based Food & Beverages Alternatives industry by 2027?

What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the Plant-Based Food & Beverages Alternatives market?

What are the key opportunities and growth prospects of the Plant-Based Food & Beverages Alternatives industry over the forecast period?

Which region is expected to show significant growth in the coming years?

Key Benefits of Buying the Global Plant-Based Food & Beverages Alternatives Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the changing competitive landscape

The report offers an 8-year forecast and assessment of the Global Plant-Based Food & Beverages Alternatives Market

Helps in understanding the key product segments and their estimated growth rate

In-depth analysis of market drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

Comprehensive regional analysis of the Global Plant-Based Food & Beverages Alternatives Market

