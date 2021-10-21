Tissue Imaging Market Analysis By Market Share, Merger, New Investment Opportunities, Statistics and Forecast till 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Growing incidence of chronic disease is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, October 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global tissue imaging market is projected to be worth USD 27.32 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The tissue imaging market is observing high demand attributed to growing incidence of chronic diseases. The swiftly growing burden of chronic diseases across the globe are fueling the market growth. According to the statics released by WHO (World Health Organization), the burden of chronic diseases is projected to grow by 57.0% by the year 2020 from 2001. Developing nations are expected to be highly impacted, contributing to 60.0% of the global burden of chronic diseases.

The Global Tissue Imaging Market report contains historical, current, and forecast estimation of the revenue generation and profits for each segment and sub-segment of the Tissue Imaging market in each key region of the world. An increase in healthcare expenditure and increased funding for healthcare R&D are significantly driving the tissue imaging market growth. The healthcare expenditure in the US reached USD 3.60 trillion in 2018, an increase of 4.6% from the previous years. This rise in spending is, to some extent, faster as compared to the increase in 2017 from 2016.

Key Highlights From The Report

In March 2019, Abcam PLC signed a collaborative agreement with Visikol, a CRO emphasized on drug discovery advancement, for the development of new kits and reagents for enhanced tissue 3D imaging and clearing.

In situ hybridization provides several benefits encompassing imaging and diagnosis of frozen tissues, along with its application in combination with immunohistochemistry for research and analysis of protein and mRNA.

According the statistics published by the American Cancer Society, male population in the age group of 65 years or above are 66.0% more likely to suffering from prostate cancer. Further, prostate cancer is the second leading cancer accountable for American men mortality.

The report additionally sheds light on the emerging growth opportunities in the business sphere that are anticipated to bolster the growth of the market. The Global Tissue Imaging Market Report offers extensive knowledge and information about the Tissue Imaging market pertaining to market size, market share, growth influencing factors, opportunities, and current and emerging trends. The market evaluations over the forecast years are based on a comprehensive analysis of the leading market segments, such as product type outlook, application continuum, regional overview, and competitive landscape of the global Tissue Imaging market.

Top Key Players :

Abcam PLC, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Becton, Dickinson, and Company, Fluidigm Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, Agilent Technologies, Biocare Medical, Danaher Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., and Nikon Corporation, among others.

Global Tissue Imaging Market Report - Segmental Analysis:

The global Tissue Imaging business vertical has been extensively categorized on the basis of product type, application gamut, end-user industries, and a competitive overview. The report inspects the current market scenario, its past performance, demand and supply ratios, production and consumption rates, sales, and numerous growth opportunities available in the market. It further estimates the prospective growth of the leading regional segments of the market, which is beneficial for readers to gain impactful insights into the Tissue Imaging business sector. A clear outline of the competitive landscape of the market is expected to help businesses involved in this sector decipher the optimal business moves to reach their desired business goals. The report aims to deliver a comprehensive understanding of the Tissue Imaging market growth and expansion in each key region of the world. It offers accurate estimations about the expected market size and growth over the projected timeline of 2020-2027.

Emergen Research has segmented the global tissue imaging market on the basis of technology, products, application, end-users, and region:

Key Geographies Profiled in the Report:

North America(the U.S., Mexico, and Canada)

Asia Pacific(China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Europe(the U.K., France, Germany, and Rest of Europe)

Latin America(Brazil and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa(GCC Countries and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Mass Spectroscopy

Immunohistochemistry

Flow Cytometry

Digital Pathology

In Situ Hybridization

Immunofluorescence

Others

Products Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Platforms

Microscopes

Consumables

Software

Accessories

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Disease Research

Oncology Research

Infectious Diseases Research

Neurological Disease Research

Cardiovascular Disease Research

Immunological Disease Research

Others

Diagnostics

Oncology Diagnostics

Infectious Diseases Diagnostics

Neurological Disease Diagnostics

Cardiovascular Disease Diagnostics

Immunological Disease Diagnostics

Others

End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospitals & Clinics

Pharmaceutical Companies

Research Institutes

Others

Key Objectives of the Global Tissue Imaging Market Report:

An all-inclusive analysis and forecast estimation of the market have been included in this report.

The report offers valuable insights into the major drivers, limitations, opportunities, and challenges faced by the global Tissue Imaging market and its leading players.

The report sheds light on the prominent market contenders, as well as their business strategies and long-term expansion plans.

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the growth rate of the Tissue Imaging market? What is the anticipated market valuation of Tissue Imaging industry by 2027?

What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the Tissue Imaging market?

Who are the prominent players operating in the market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?

Which region is expected to show significant growth in the coming years?

To get a discount on the Global Tissue Imaging Market report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/362

Thank you for reading our report. If you have any requests for customization of the latest report, kindly get in touch with us. Our team will assist you and ensure the report is designed as per your requirements.

