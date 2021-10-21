Digital Biomarkers Market Study Report Based on Size, Shares, Opportunities, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

Emergen Research Logo

The growing incidence of chronic diseases is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, October 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global digital biomarkers market is projected to be worth USD 10.38 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The digital biomarkers market is observing rapid growth attributed to the growing incidence of chronic diseases. The report also studies business strategies and strategic alliances undertaken by companies to gain a robust footing in the market. Our sample copy includes a brief analysis of the Digital Biomarkers market, the List of Tables and Figures, the market’s competitive scenario and geographical segmentation, and product innovation and future developments based on a sought-after research methodology.

The Global Digital Biomarkers Market report provides full coverage of the companies’ data, including details about their production and manufacturing capacity, product portfolio, business overview, revenue, gross profit margins, sales network and distribution channel, financial standing, and market position. The swiftly growing burden of chronic diseases across the globe are fueling the market growth. According to the statics released by WHO (World Health Organization), the burden of chronic diseases is projected to grow by 57.0% by the year 2020 from 2001. Developing nations are expected to be highly impacted, contributing to 60.0% of the global burden of chronic diseases.

An increase in healthcare expenditure and increased funding for healthcare R&D are significantly driving the digital biomarkers' market growth. The healthcare expenditure in the US reached USD 3.60 trillion in 2018, an increase of 4.6% from the previous years. This rise in spending is, to some extent, faster as compared to the increase in 2017 from 2016. The report sheds light on the mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, brand promotions and product launches, agreements and partnerships, and corporate and government deals. The comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape offers the readers a deeper understanding about the competitors.

In September 2020, Koneksa, a firm engaged in the development and implementation of patient-specific digital biomarkers for use in the drug development process, declared the completion of Series B funding round worth USD 16.0 Million. Koneska intends to deploy the fund for the integration of wearables and other patient-specific technologies into clinical research by expanding its digital platform.

The low cost and improved scalability of digital biomarkers based on smartphone apps help in facilitating a prospective wealth of social, behavioral, psychological, and environmental data that were formerly inaccessible.

The latest research report is inclusive of a precise summary of the intensely competitive landscape of the global Digital Biomarkers market. It offers a systematic presentation of the company profiles of the leading market players. This section of the report analyzes the effective initiatives undertaken by these players for business expansion in the long run. In addition, this section highlights the key developments and financial positions of these companies to explain the overall market scenario. The company profiles of the established and new players have been assessed using certain effective analytical tools, such as Porter’s Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis.

AliveCor Inc., Bayer AG, Evidation Health Inc., Fitbit Inc., Happify Health, Koninklijke Philips NV, Neurotrack Technologies Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Inc., Novartis International AG, and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., among others.

The report aims to deliver a comprehensive understanding of the Digital Biomarkers market growth and expansion in each key region of the world. It offers accurate estimations about the expected market size and growth over the projected timeline of 2020-2027.

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

System Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Data Collection Tools

Digital Platforms

Mobile Apps

Desktop-Based Software

Wearable

Biosensors

Data Integration Systems

Therapeutic Area Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Cardiovascular Disease

Sleep and Movement Disease

Neurodegenerative Disorders

Psychiatric Disorder

Gastrointestinal Disease

Respiratory Disease

Diabetes

Others

End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Pharmaceutical Companies

Providers

Payers

The research report on the Digital Biomarkers market is formulated through extensive primary and secondary research along with qualitative and quantitative analysis of vital aspects of the market. The insightful data is further validated and verified by the industry professionals. The report strives to offer deeper insights into the overall market scenario of the Digital Biomarkers business sphere.

Analysis and estimation of the Digital Biomarkers market size and share for the projected period of 2020-2027

Extensive analysis of the key players of the market by SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to impart a clear understanding of the competitive landscape

Analysis of the growth prospects for the stakeholders and investors through the study of the promising segments

What is the growth rate of the Digital Biomarkers market? What is the anticipated market valuation of Digital Biomarkers industry by 2027?

What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the Digital Biomarkers market?

Who are the prominent players operating in the market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?

