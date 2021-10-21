Single-Use Bioprocessing Market Growth Rate at CAGR of 12% During 2021-2026
EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Single-Use Bioprocessing Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global single-use bioprocessing market size exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global single-use bioprocessing market to grow at a CAGR of around 12% during 2021-2026.
Single-Use Bioprocessing currently represents one of the rapidly evolving technologies in the pharmaceutical industry. It has completely revolutionized the upstream and downstream processes in the manufacturing of biological products. Some of the benefits offered by single-use bioprocessing technology include saving time, easy disposal, increased productivity and reduced risk of cross-contamination. Apart from this, it helps in minimizing the costs associated with complicated steps, such as cleaning, sterilization and maintenance.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Global Single-Use Bioprocessing Market Trends:
At present, there is a rise in the demand for single-use products that are manufactured using high-grade polymer materials and plastic composites as they provide integral strength and help in minimizing the overall operational costs. Besides this, they also ensure continuity in biomanufacturing, which is further propelling the Single-Use Bioprocessing market growth. Furthermore, major industry participants are participating in merger and acquisition (M&A) activities to strengthen their position in the market. For instance, Danaher Corporation entered the Single-Use Bioprocessing business by acquiring Pall Corporation (US) in 2015. Key industry players are also incorporating technological advancements, such as automation, and big data and machine learning (ML) solutions in bioprocessing, to develop analytical models for predicting errors and improving accuracy during medical procedures.
Global Single-Use Bioprocessing Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Key Market Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape With Key Players :
Applikon Biotechnology BV
Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH
Cesco Bioengineering Co. Ltd., Corning Inc.
Danaher Corporation, Entegris, Inc.
Eppendorf AG, Finesse Solutions, Inc.
General Electric (GE) Company
Infors AG
Merck KGaA,
Rentschler Biopharma SE
Sartorius AG
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. and 3M Company.
Market Breakup by Product Type:
Media Bags and Containers
Filtration Assemblies
Single-Use Bioreactors
Disposable Mixers
Others
Market Breakup by Application:
Filtration
Storage
Cell Culture
Mixing
Purification
Market Breakup by End-Use:
Upstream
Fermentation
Downstream
Market Breakup by End-User:
Biopharmaceutical Manufacturers
Life Science R&D
Others
Market Breakup by Region:
Europe
Asia Pacific
North America
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Key Highlights of the Report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021- 2026)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
