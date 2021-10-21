Mobility as a Service Market Trends, Growth, COVID-19 Impact, Business Model, Region and Forecast (2019 - 2027)

Emergen Research Logo

Mobility as a Service Market Size – USD 75.97 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 26.3%.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, October 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Mobility as a Service market is forecasted to be worth USD 523.61 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The market is experiencing increased demand due to the growing challenges of traffic congestions, air pollution, and the emission of greenhouse gases. The shift will finally enable efficient asset utilization by transitioning from an ownership model of private assets to user-ownership of shared assets.

The latest research report by Emergen Research, named ‘Global Mobility as a Service Market - Forecast to 2027’, entails a comprehensive review of the global Mobility as a Service market’s present and future trends. The report gathers viable information on the most established industry players, sales and distribution channels, regional spectrum, estimated market share and size, and revenue estimations over the forecast timeframe. The study is inclusive of a profound analysis of this business sphere focuses on the overall remuneration of the market over the projected period.

Key Companies in the market include: UbiGo AB, Beeline Singapore, Shuttl, Uber technologies, Citymapper, Ola, Moovel Group GmBH, Lyft, Inc., Smile Mobility, and Communauto, among others.

You Can Download Free Sample PDF Copy of Mobility as a Service Market at https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/313

Key Highlights From The Report

In April 2019, Reach Now launched its MaaS platform in Asia – Japan. The 'Iziko' app not only offers access to buses, trains, rental cars & bikes, and on-demand ridesharing but even tickets for tourist attractions.

The ride-hailing segment is forecast to witness a significant growth rate of 25.7% through 2027 on account of the global acceptance of ride-hailing at all levels, ranging from enterprises to personal requirements. Additionally, cashless transactions and assured pickups services offered are further boosting segmental growth.

The android segment is estimated to contribute significantly to the Mobility as a Service market share on account of the massive adoption of android smartphones owing to their variety of functions and lower prices as compared to the other application types.

Report Objectives

Analyze the performance of different regions and countries in the global Mobility as a Service Market.

Examine the size of the global Mobility as a Service Market based on the parameters of value and volume.

Extensively profile top players of the global Mobility as a Service Market and showing how they compete in the industry.

Study manufacturing processes and the costs, product pricing, and various trends associated with them.

Accurately calculate the market shares, consumption, and other essential aspects of different segments of the global Mobility as a Service Market.

Explore the underlying dynamics of the global Mobility as a Service Market.

Highlight significant trends of the global Mobility as a Service Market based on factors including, production, revenue, and sales.

Forecast the market size and share of all segments and regions in the global landscape.

Competitive Landscape:

The key players in the market are adopting various strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, product launches, partnerships, collaborations and brand promotions to retain their market position and enhance their product base. The report also sheds light on the market players in the global Mobility as a Service Market with important details about each market player such as its global position, financial standing, production and manufacturing capacity, license agreement, and business expansion plans.

We Have Recent Updates of Mobility as a Service Market in Sample Copy: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/313

The key players in the market are adopting various strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, product launches, partnerships, collaborations and brand promotions to retain their market position and enhance their product base.

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the growth rate of the Mobility as a Service market? What is the anticipated market valuation of Mobility as a Service industry by 2027?

What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the Mobility as a Service market?

Who are the prominent players operating in the market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?

What are the key opportunities and growth prospects of the Mobility as a Service industry over the forecast period?

Which region is expected to show significant growth in the coming years?

The primary aim of the report is to offer precise information to the readers and investor and help them invest after understanding the market dynamics at glance. The report offers in depth information about the competitive landscape of the global Mobility as a Service Market with extensive profiling of each market player with its global position, financial standing, business expansion plans, and license agreement.

Regional Analysis:

The report sheds light on the region expected to dominate the Mobility as a Service market in the coming years. The report estimates the market size in terms of volume and value and offers an accurate estimate of the market share each region is anticipated to hold during the forecast period. The report analyzes the spread of the Mobility as a Service market in key geographies covering North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The regional analysis offers an idea about the production and consumption pattern, import/export, supply and demand ratio, revenue contribution, market share and size, and the presence of prominent players in each region.

To know more about the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/mobility-as-a-service-market

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into global Mobility as a Service Market on the basis of service type, application, business model, vehicle type, and region:

Service Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Ride-hailing

Self-driving car service

Bi-cycle sharing

Car sharing

Bus sharing

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Android

iOS

Others

Business Model Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

B2B

B2C

P2P Rentals

Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Passenger cars

Buses

Bikes

Purchase this report at an exclusively discounted rate @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/313

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Mobility as a Service Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Mobility as a Service Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2021-2028

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Mobility as a Service Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Mobility as a Service Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Mobility as a Service Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Mobility as a Service Market drivers analysis

Continued…

Explore more Emergen Research Reports @

Solar Energy Market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/solar-energy-market

Waste to Energy Market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/waste-to-energy-market

Ammunition Market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/ammunition-market

Light Weapons Market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/light-weapons-market

Industrial Control Systems Security Market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/industrial-control-systems-security-market

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy.