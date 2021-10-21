Forensic Equipment and Supplies Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Trend, and Forecast Research Report by 2028
The growing significance of DNA analysis in criminal investigations and the rising number of forensic laboratoriesNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global forensic equipment and supplies market size is expected to reach USD 12 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 7.9%, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The steadfast growth of the market is accelerated by the consistently rising number of crimes and violations of law & order worldwide, mainly in regions with the lowest literacy rates, increasing adoption of leading-edge forensic technologies across government and independent forensic labs, and the significant role of DNA profiling and identification in criminal investigations. The extensive usage of advanced forensic equipment across crime investigation agencies and intelligence agencies and rising government initiatives to strengthen national intelligence capabilities create market growth opportunities in the near future.
Forensic equipment and supplies are laboratory equipment used in the detection and analysis of evidence or samples gathered from crime scenes, victims, or suspects using advanced genetic and biochemical technologies and methods. These tools are widely employed by forensic professionals in criminal investigations, and pharmaceutical and biotechnological research, and academic studies. Forensic equipment are used for trace evidence detection, forensic toxicology, DNA sequencing, body fluid analysis, fingerprint identification, blood pattern analysis, facial reconstruction, compound determination of harmful chemicals, and fire debris analysis. The rising number of forensic laboratories, surge in adoption of highly advanced forensic technologies in criminology, toxicology, and pharmacology, and the augmented government investments in the forensics industry are the other critical factors accountable for the growth of the global forensic equipment and supplies market. However, the snowballing costs of forensic equipment are a significant factor predicted to impede the market growth in the years to come.
Fill in your details to get your hands on an Exclusive Sample of this Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/3895
A comprehensive analysis of the value chain and downstream raw materials and upstream essentials is offered in the report. The market report also covers technical data, manufacturing and production costs, research and development activities, regulatory framework, macro and micro-economic factors, and globalization. The report further segments the Forensic Equipment and Supplies market on the basis of key companies, product types, applications, and key regions to impart better understanding of the Forensic Equipment and Supplies market.
Leading Companies Profiled in the Report are:
Thermo Fisher Scientific, SCIEX (Danaher Corporation), GE Healthcare, PerkinElmer, Agilent Technologies, Air Science, QIAGEN NV, Illumina, Inc., Lynn Peavey Company, Waters Corporation, BVDA International, Spectris, Safariland, LLC, Horiba, and Sirchie are the leading market competitors.
Key Highlights of the Report:
• Based on product type, the reagents & consumables segment stands out as the most dominant market segment, accounting for the highest revenue share in 2020. This segment is projected to grow significantly in the forthcoming years, mainly owing to the surging use of forensic reagents & consumables in trace evidence analysis, the growing use of DNA profiling in criminal investigations, and the rising government spending on forensic science development.
• The drug testing/toxicology segment is estimated to emerge as the leading application segment over the forecast timeframe. The growing incidences of crimes, such as homicides, poisoning, drug abuse, and murders, across the globe, the emergence of advanced toxicity analysis platforms, and the rising availability of forensic toxicology laboratories are among the most vital factors fueling this segment’s growth.
• North America is poised to emerge as the leading regional segment in the global forensic equipment and supplies market over the estimated period, holding the highest revenue share. The presence of robust judicial systems in North America, mainly the U.S., the region’s leading crime investigation agencies, such as the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), increasing investments by the government in the forensics industry, the fast-paced adoption of state-of-the-art forensic technologies across various independent and government forensic laboratories are the pivotal factors behind this regional segment’s growth.
Request a discount on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/3895
For the purpose of this report, the global forensic equipment and supplies market is segmented based on product type, instrument type, application, end-user, and region:
By Product Type (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)
• Evidence-drying Cabinets
• Reagents and Consumables
• Low-temperature Storage Devices
By Instrument Type (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)
• Spectroscopy Equipment
o Mass Spectrometers
o Fluorescence Spectrometers
o Infrared Spectrometers
o UV-visible Spectrometers
o Atomic Absorption Spectrometers
• DNA Analyzers
o PCR Instruments
o Sanger Sequencers
o Electrophoresis Instruments
o NGS Instruments
• Fingerprint Analyzers
• Blood Chemistry Analyzers
• Microscopes
• Forensic Cameras
• Laboratory Centrifuges
• Gas Chromatography Systems
• Liquid Chromatography Systems
• Others (Automated liquid handling systems, laboratory evaporators, powder flow analyzers, cage changing hoods, powder dispensers, forensic workstations, etc.)
By Application (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)
• DNA Analysis
• Drug Testing/Toxicology
• Blood Analysis
• Biometrics
• Others
By End-user (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)
• Independent Forensic Laboratories
• Government Forensic Laboratories
• Research Laboratories & Academic Institutes
Key Regions Covered in the Report:
North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa
To know more about the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/forensic-equipment-and-supplies-market
Market Overview:
The pharma and healthcare industry, over the recent past, has undergone a paradigm shift with regards to the adoption of advanced technologies. Integration of AI, ML, 3D printing, and AR/VR have accelerated the R&D process, develop innovative and personalized medicines and therapies, and have improved efficiency and effectiveness of overall healthcare processing thereby improving patient outcomes. In addition, growing popularity and acceptance of wearable tech that enables patients to manage their health and make fruitful decisions and increasing integration of patient monitoring systems have further contributed to the revenue growth of the market. Progress in genomics and proteomics, focus on personalized medicine, and increasing number of clinical trials for pipeline therapeutics are further expected to create lucrative opportunities for key players in the market.
Key Benefits of the Global Forensic Equipment and Supplies Market Report:
• In-depth analysis of the market potential, threats, limitations, growth prospects and opportunities, drivers, restraints, challenges, and risks
• Analysis of the market opportunities and key trends to help stakeholders capitalize on the emerging prospects
• Analysis and accurate forecast estimation of the Global Forensic Equipment and Supplies Market
• Study of the key players including SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces
• Analysis of each segment and sub-segment of the market to determine the growth trends and their market contribution
• Study of the developments in the competitive landscape such as agreements, partnerships, expansions, new product launches and brand promotions, and other market features
Highlights of the TOC of the report:
• Chapter 1: Market overview
• Chapter 2: Global Forensic Equipment and Supplies market analysis
• Chapter 3: Regional analysis of the Forensic Equipment and Supplies industry
• Chapter 4: Market segmentation based on types and applications
• Chapter 5: Revenue analysis based on types and applications
• Chapter 6: Market share
• Chapter 7: Competitive Landscape
• Chapter 8: Drivers, Restraints, Challenges, and Opportunities
• Chapter 9: Gross Margin and Price Analysis
• So on
Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/3895
Thank you for reading our report. To inquire about customization or any query about the report, please get in touch with us. Our team will make sure the report is best suited to your needs.
Browse More Reports:-
Rheumatoid Arthritis Drugs Market @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/rheumatoid-arthritis-drugs-market
Nuclear Medicine Imaging Market @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/nuclear-medicine-imaging-market
Computed Tomography Imaging Market @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/computed-tomography-imaging-market
Peripherally Inserted Central Catheters Market @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/peripherally-inserted-central-catheters-market
About Reports and Data
Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.
Tushar Rajput
Reports and Data
+18008193052 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn