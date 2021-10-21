Industrial Fasteners Market Size Is Likely To Reach Valuation of USD 137.79 Billion by 2026 – Reports and Data
Reports And Data
Increased demand from the automotive and aviation MRO sector likely to propel demand for fastenersNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Industrial Fasteners Market is expected to reach USD 137.79 billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Increasing demand in the production, packaging and agriculture industry is expected to drive the industrial fasteners industry forward in the forecast period. Increased government spending in the residential, industrial and commercial construction sector especially in the Asia pacific, African and Mexican region gives huge opportunities to industrial fasteners market. They are widely used in the construction market for subflooring, metal roofs, decking and steel applications. Modern day agricultural industry uses a number of machines such as disc rotary mowers, loading trailers, force combine, gathering machine for corn, mixing trailer, manure spreader, balers for preparation of the soil, fertilization and maintenance, harvest, mowing, ensiling and feed preparation all of them using fasteners in their machinery. Due to changing weather condition and to support increased agricultural demand due to increasing population the demand for these machines will rise giving a push to the industrial fastener market. The report offers key insights about the prominent companies operating in the market and their business plans, expansion strategies, and global market position.
Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1014
Top Industry Players - Arconic Inc., Precision Castparts Corporation, Illinois Tool Works Incorporated (ITW), Acument Global Technologies, ATF Inc., Dokka Fasteners Inc., LISI Group - Link Solutions for Industry, Nippon Industrial Fasteners Company (Nifco), Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. and Penn Engineering.
Further key findings from the report suggest
• North America accounted for significant share valuing at 24.95 Billion in 2026 growing at a CAGR of 4.0%. Rapid urbanization and rising disposable income lead to the construction of costly sites such as skyscrapers which, in turn fuel the market growth significantly
• Malaysia’s construction spending was valued at USD 33 billion in 2012 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2012 to 2025. Malaysia’s construction industry is expected to witness a swift rise owing to increasing infrastructure projects and introduction of mass affordable housing schemes. These projects in turn are expected to fuel commercial and residential construction projects over the forecast period.
• Rising investment in defense sector coupled with need for development of defense aircrafts in emerging countries such as South Korea, China, India and South Africa will drive the usage of fasteners
• 8 Billion units of Anchor bolts were produced in 2018. They are used to attach objects to concrete. They all have a threaded finish where a nut and washer can be connected for the external load. They are used from Nuclear power plants to standard buildings
Browse Complete Report “Industrial Fasteners Market” @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/industrial-fasteners-market
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented global industrial fasteners market on the basis of Product, Application, Bolt and Screw type, Bolt Size, Finishes and region:
Product (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)
• Externally threaded fasteners
• Aerospace grade fasteners
• Other standard fasteners
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)
• Automotive OEM
• Machinery OEM
• Others OEM
• MRO
• Construction
Bolt and Screw Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)
• Anchor Bolts
• Carriage Bolts
• Flange Bolts
• Hex Head Bolts
• Hex Tap Bolts
• Lag Bolts
• Machine Bolts
• Deck Screws
• Hex Lag Screws
• Self-Drilling Screws
• Sheet Metal Screws
• Wood Screws
• Others
Bolt Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)
• Less than 1/4"
• 1/4"- 3/4"
• 3/4"-1”
• More than 1”
Finishes Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)
• Zinc
• Zinc Dichromate
• Cadmium Dichromate
• Cadmium
• Phosphate, Black Phosphate
• Chrome
• Nickel
• Carbon & Stainless Steel
• Others
The research study includes an in-depth analysis of the market using advanced research methodologies such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. The report further explores the key business players along with their in-depth profiling, product portfolio, and strategic business decisions. The report has been formulated through extensive primary and secondary research and further validated by analysts, industry experts, and market professionals. The report also sheds light on the recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and product launches, among others.
Regional analysis covers assessment of import/export, production and consumption ratio, supply and demand, cost, price, estimated revenue and gross margins, and presence of key players in the region. The report also offers insights about revenue growth, market size, market share, technological advancements, and presence of key players in each region.
Request Customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1014
Regional Bifurcation of the Industrial Fasteners Market Includes:
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)
Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
Thank you for reading our report. For additional information on customization of the report, connect with us and we will make sure you get a report tailored to meet your needs.
Browse Our Related Reports:
Seismic Isolation Systems Market Size - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/seismic-isolation-systems-market
Anti-Vibration Rubber Mounts Market Share - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/anti-vibration-rubber-mounts-market
Pumps and Valves Services Market Growth - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/pumps-and-valves-services-market
Direct Air Carbon Capture Market Demand - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/direct-air-carbon-capture-market
Air Release Valves Market Trends - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/air-release-valves-market
About Us:
Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.
Tushar Rajput
Reports and Data
+ 12127101370
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn