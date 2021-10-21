TopDevelopers.co announces a List of Leading Flutter Developers for October 2021

Top Flutter Developers for October 2021

In 2021 42 percent of software developers are using Flutter.” — Statista

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, October 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Most experienced developers have seen many frameworks come and go in their lifetime. Very few stick on to become legendary. So there is always inertia with anything new in general. But Flutter has managed to create quite a flutter!

Just officially released in 2017, it took roughly a couple of years for Flutter to gain more popularity than React Native on both GitHub and Stack Overflow. Back in 2015 when there was no Flutter, there was a so-called browser war. Developers of Chrome were brainstorming on about how to optimize their browser. This led to the team deciding to cut CSS out of the browser engine — which showed a very big increase in performance. Realizing that this was game changing, a software development kit was developed which we call Flutter now.

Flutter is Google's SDK for crafting one-of-a-kind user experiences for mobile users. Flutter works with existing code, is used by developers and organizations around the world, and open source. It enables you to make instant changes in the app which is a god-sent when it comes to fixing bugs. Flutter-based apps are very smooth in their performance which makes for great UX. With a single code base, quality assurance and testing usually takes much less time.

Top mobile app development companies trust flutter when it comes to designing one-of-a-kind applications for both Android and iOS. Experts at TopDevelopers.co, after extensive and in-depth research, have come up with a list of the best Flutter App developers. The below mentioned Flutter App Development companies have been carefully selected on the basis of various industry metrics and stringent parameters.

