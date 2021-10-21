Security Gateway Market Forecast 2027: By Regions, Types and Verticles
Report on cloud security gateways also provides thorough analysis of competitive landscape in this market.PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, October 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increased number of cyber-attacks and online threats, increased number of data leakage activities, growing demand for robust security majorly drives the growth of the security gateway market.
In addition, rise in adoption of security gateway solutions among the end users due to its numerous benefits such as full protection of web browsing, easy and transparent deployment, detection and prevention of risk situations, continuous update and others further fuels the growth of the market. However, lack of awareness about secure web gateway solutions restrains the growth of the market. However, increasing adoption of cloud-based security solutions is opportunistic for the security gateway market.
Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/8988
Secure web gateway inspects web traffic in real time. It analyzes content against cooperate policies and also ensure that any content which is inappropriate or contravenes company policies should be blocked. In addition to this, it also allows administrators to enforce common security policy templates and also configure policies that are suited to their business model or compliance requirements which makes it one of the key driving factors of this security gateway market.
Many organizations are able to see benefits of cloud delivered security as compared to on–premise solutions. Cloud security offers numerous benefits such as low latency, high performance, and improved productivity. As a result, it is expected that new gateway security rollouts will be in the cloud.
Leading Players of the Security Gateway Market:
• IBM Corp.
• Cisco Systems Corp.
• Intel Corp.
• Microsoft Corp.
• Symantec Corp.
• Dell Inc.
• Trend Micro Inc.
• Barracuda Networks Inc.
• F5 Networks Inc.
• McAfee LLC
COVID-19 scenario Analysis:
• In addition, there is a notable ramp-up in technologies such as work-from-home infrastructure, collaboration tools, virtualization infrastructure, VPN networking, mobile devices, security, desktop support and zoom during the COVID-19. Interest for video conferencing solution is surging during the crisis. This generates large amount of data and will require high end technologies to analyze.
• Furthermore, there are strong indications that the current decrease in demand for technology and digital solutions will be just a short-term phenomenon. In the medium-to-long run the COVID-19 technology impact may be extremely positive. Everyone is forced to embrace new technologies and discover their benefits. Additional investments in digital infrastructure can be expected.
Thanks for reading this article; you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.
If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.
For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/8988
Related Reports:
1. Data Monetization Market
2. Cyber Security Market
About Us:
Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.
AMR launched its user-based online library of reports and company profiles, Avenue. An e-access library is accessible from any device, anywhere, and at any time for entrepreneurs, stakeholders, and researchers and students at universities. With reports on more than 60,000 niche markets with data comprising of 600,000 pages along with company profiles on more than 12,000 firms, Avenue offers access to the entire repository of information through subscriptions. A hassle-free solution to clients’ requirements is complemented with analyst support and customization requests.
David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
+18007925285 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn