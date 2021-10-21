Submit Release
Food enzymes: scientific guidance updated

EFSA has updated its scientific guidance on the submission of food enzyme dossiers for safety evaluation.

The new document, which updates EFSA’s previous guidance published in 2009, takes into consideration recent scientific developments in various areas of risk assessment of food enzymes.

In particular, it includes new criteria for the characterisation of microorganisms used in their production, an updated methodology for the dietary exposure estimation, and conditions under which toxicological tests are not required.

The guidance is published together with a report on the outcome of the public consultation held earlier this year and related stakeholder engagement activities.

