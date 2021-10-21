Extreme Commerce Launches Pakistan’s Biggest Freelancing Incubation Network
Extreme Commerce, Pakistan’s first EdTech company specializing in e-commerce and digital trade education and practices.
The facility can accommodate more than 2000 freelancers at the same time across the 8 cities in Pakistan. The network will expand to 10 cities by 2021 end.
Pakistan has the potential to generate US$ 10 billion of trade in e-commerce by 2025.”ISLAMABAD, ICT, PAKISTAN, October 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pakistan is host to more than one million freelancers working for various global platforms. Although the majority of freelancers are from Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad, the freelancing landscape is about to change in the country. Pakistan’s largest E-Commerce training platform, “Extreme Commerce” is creating the country's largest freelancers incubation network.
— Sunny Ali, Founder, Extreme Commerce
The Freelancers' Incubation Network will have a nationwide incubation facility in 10 major cities of Pakistan. With more than 2000+ freelancers to be accommodated at once, the capacity currently accommodates freelancers from Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Sialkot, Peshawar, Rahim Yar Khan, Multan, and Hyderabad. The network is anticipated to be expanded to 10 cities by the end of 2021.
The Largest Freelancers Incubation Network is part of Extreme Commerce's founder Sunny Ali's vision to achieve a Billion Dollar Pakistan, which aims to position Pakistan as the back-office hub for e-commerce and freelancing. He is doing this by encouraging our youth in the right direction, helping in developing an entrepreneurial mindset, and promoting entrepreneurship in the country, making the bulge of the youth self-dependent.
The efforts to set up the largest incubation network for freelancers in Pakistan or Incubation for Freelancers is a new concept coined by Sunny Ali, this approach has not been adopted anywhere in the world to date.
Extreme Commerce has been organizing a series of seminars and freelancers' interactions across Pakistan to get their input in the design and functioning of the incubators for freelancers. This initiative has attracted more than 10,000 youth across the country to participate both online and offline to shape their future collectively.
Sunny Ali is Pakistan’s leading entrepreneur and philanthropist best known for Founding and Leading Pakistan’s Largest E-Commerce Training Platform named “Extreme Commerce”.
The Extreme Commerce meetups have created opportunities for young freelancers and entrepreneurs to meet Sunny Ali, who is known to be Pakistan's top-rated, international life, wealth, and business coach. He is dedicated to achieving his vision of building a multi-billion-dollar business economic drive in Pakistan through E-Commerce trading on platforms like Amazon, eBay, Shopify & more. Sunny Ali believes in empowering the youth along with experienced guidance from experts in the field of E-Commerce.
Extreme Commerce is Pakistan’s first and the largest EdTech company with a sole focus on skill development and capacity building within the e-commerce and digital arena. Founded in 2017, it is the largest community of its kind in Pakistan, with more than 950,000 members to date and with over 150+ courses and income streams to choose from. Extreme Commerce estimates that by the end of this year, its community will surpass 1 million members, generating well over $10 billion in inward remittances by 2025 for Pakistan.
