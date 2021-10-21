Massachusetts Green Building Showcase welcomes Digital Twin provider to address the local community
A former racecourse will host a demonstration of a deepened commitment to green building and sustainability by Boston and Massachusetts.
— Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen
The famous Charles River Speedway in Brighton, Massachusetts – itself recently renovated and an example of adaptive reuse – was chosen for the annual Built Environment Plus (BE+) Green Building Showcase celebration and awards (Thursday, October 21st) for recent sustainable and regenerative building design success.
Industry experts will lead the event with project boards, presentations, and discussions, and attendees will include architects, engineers, contractors, developers, owners, facility managers, building users, lenders, suppliers, and other built environment specialists.
BE+ Deputy Director and the event organizer Eli Beckerman said: "It's fantastic that this year we can once again meet in person for the Green Building Showcase, continuing the push for a greener built environment after what has been a challenging 18 months."
This is the first BE+ event in Boston to convene after Mayor Kim Janey’s historic enacting of a landmark ordinance just a few weeks ago that will require the city’s large buildings to significantly cut emissions of greenhouse gases. The ordinance, one of only a few of its kind in the country, mandates that some 2,200 buildings that are 35,000 square feet or larger will have to start meeting emissions caps in 2025. Another 1,300 buildings that are 20,000 square feet or larger will have to start meeting emissions caps by 2030. The ordinance aims to cut all those buildings’ emissions in half by the end of the decade and completely by 2050.
The event will feature multiple speakers, including Digital Twin technology market leader and event sponsors Cityzenith and its CEO and Founder Michael Jansen, creator of the Clean Cities – Clean Future initiative in America designed to help commercial building owners in cities achieve zero emissions for little to no money.
Cityzenith uses its SmartWorldOS Digital Twin platform to track, manage and reduce emission output within cities and built environments, potentially cutting operating costs in buildings by 35%, boosting productivity by 20% and cutting emissions by 50-100%, while the Digital Twin market is forecast to grow 15-fold from $3.1 billion in 2020 to $48.2billion by 2026 at a 58% CAGR.
Jansen said: "Being a part of the sustainable built environment community and being speakers at this event is a true privilege. I hope our involvement can play a role in continuing and renewing this momentum."
The event coincides with the launch of Cityzenith's Clean Cities - Clean Future initiative, providing its Digital Twin technology to different US cities - New York and Las Vegas were the first to sign up.
And Michael Jansen added: "We can enable cities globally to fulfil their climate promises, and our foundational 'Smart District' Digital Twin projects in New York and Las Vegas will set an example for other US cities. We hope Boston will also work with us to transform its urban areas into sustainable spaces in the future."
About Cityzenith
Cityzenith is based in Chicago with offices in London and New Delhi. The company’s SmartWorldOS Digital Twin platform was created for anyone designing, constructing, and managing complex, large-scale building projects, properties, and real estate portfolios but has developed to cover infrastructure, energy projects, transport, health, people movements, and whole cities.
About Built Environment Plus
Built Environment Plus, formerly known as the USGBC Massachusetts Chapter, is a membership-based community advocating green buildings at the state and local level. Built Environment Plus provides green building education, networking, advocacy, and leadership opportunities for the sustainable building practitioner community and beyond. Our events and programming are supported and enhanced by the volunteer efforts of our community members.
