Tuna Market Price 2021-2026: Size, Share, Value, Growth, Demand, and Industry Analysis Report
Tuna Market
IMARC Group provides an in-depth analysis of the global tuna market report by type, species, production breakup by region, and consumption breakup by region.SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Overview:
According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Tuna Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global tuna market reached a value of US$ 39.3 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 47.7 Billion by 2026. Tuna refers to a saltwater fish, a member of the mackerel fish family. It can be eaten fresh, frozen, and canned. Tuna acts as a rich source of vital nutrients, including niacin, potassium, omega-3 fatty acids, iron, magnesium, vitamins A and B12, etc. It aids in improving immunity, lowering blood pressure, strengthening bones, assisting in circulation and weight loss, etc.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/tuna-market/requestsample
Global Tuna Market Trends:
The elevating levels of globalization and the growing trend of exploring international cuisines are some of the primary factors driving the global tuna market. Besides this, the rising availability of numerous tuna fish varieties, such as skipjack, yellowfin, bigeye, etc., is further bolstering the product demand. Moreover, the increasing health consciousness and growing awareness regarding numerous benefits of tuna consumption among consumers are also catalyzing the market growth. Additionally, the escalating popularity of canned and frozen tuna on account of their prolonged shelf life and easy storage, will continue to fuel the global tuna market over the forecasted period.
Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/tuna-market
Key Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Product Type:
• Canned
• Frozen
• Fresh
Breakup by Species:
• Skipjack
• Yellowfin
• Albacore
• Bigeye
• Bluefin
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the market has been examined, along with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the industry.
Key highlights of the Report:
• Market Performance (2015-2020)
• Market Outlook (2021-2026)
• COVID-19 Impact on the Market
• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
• Historical, Current and Future Market Trends
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• SWOT Analysis
• Structure of the Market
• Value Chain Analysis
• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
