Regenerative Medicine Market is projected to reach USD 6.49 Billion by 2027, Finds Emergen Research

The increased incidence of chronic illnesses and genetic disorders and increased spending by governments are driving the demand for the market.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, October 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Regenerative Medicine Market is projected to reach USD 6.49 billion in 2027. The treatment of specific indications and chronic conditions is expected to have significant effects on healthcare. Therefore, a high prevalence, combined with increasing global geriatric population and cancer, neurodegenerative, orthopedic and other aging-related disorders drive market growth. In addition, the increasing prevalence of genetic diseases inherited in the field of biotechnology is expected to increase demand.

The variety of applications, as well as major advances in tissue engineering, stem cells, gene therapy, drug discovery and nanotechnology are expected to give the regenerative medicine field considerable attention. 3D printing, for example, is favored rather than scaffolding with stem cells to restore organic structure and functional properties.

Further key findings

CVD's incidence in the coming years will dramatically increase with increased use of sedentary lifestyles, a changing eating patterns and many persons with major CVD risk factors.

The use of primary cell-based therapies and developments in the stem cell and progenitor cell therapies has contributed to therapeutics dominating the consumer segments.

The most important proportion of this category is obtained by primary cell-based therapies in dermatological, musculoskeletal and dental applications.

Stem cell and progenitor-cell-based therapies are expected to show significant growth as stem cell research expenditures and growing numbers of stem cell banks increase.

The report is a comprehensive research study of the global Regenerative Medicine market inclusive of the latest trends, growth factors, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The research study includes an in-depth analysis of the market using advanced research methodologies such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. The report is formulated with data gathered from primary and secondary research examined and validated by industry experts. The report provides an overview of the market leaders, segmentation by type, application, and region, and technological advancements.

The report further explores the key business players along with their in-depth profiling, product catalog, and strategic business decisions. The key players studied in the report are Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Astellas Pharma Inc., Corline Biomedical AB, COOK BIOTECH, INC., Bayer BV, Abbott, AstraZeneca, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Pfizer Inc., and Merck & Co., Inc., among others.

Regenerative Medicine Market Segmentation by Regions:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Regenerative Medicine Market on the basis of Product, Therapeutic Category, Application, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

Therapeutics

Tools

Banks

Services

Therapeutic Category Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

Dermatology

Musculoskeletal

Immunology & Inflammation

Oncology

Cardiovascular

Ophthalmology

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

Musculoskeletal Disorders

Wound Care

Oncology

Ocular Disorders

Diabetes

Table Of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Regenerative Medicine Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Regenerative Medicine Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Presence of strong pipeline portfolio and high number of clinical trials

4.2.2.2. Major milestones & key events in regenerative medicine

4.2.2.3. High economic impact of regenerative medicine

4.2.2.4. Emerging applications of gene therapy in regenerative medicine

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. High cost of treatment

4.2.3.2. Industry Challenges

4.2.3.3. Regulatory issues regenerative medicine

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Regenerative Medicine Market By Product Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

5.1. Product Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Therapeutics

5.1.2. Tools

5.1.3. Banks

5.1.4. Services

Continued…!

