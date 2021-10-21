Erythropoietin Drugs Market Revenue to Touch $14,414.59 million By 2028 | Major Companies, Strategies and New Trends

Surge in level of awareness about the benefits of EPO therapeutics, and commercialization for erythropoietin biosimilars drive the growth of the global market.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, " Erythropoietin Drugs Market by Product Type (Epoetin-Alfa, Epoetin-Beta, and Darbepoetin-Alfa, Others) and Application (Hematology, Kidney Disorder, Cancer, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2028". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.Rise in prevalence of cancer, HIV, anemia, and kidney diseases, surge in level of awareness about the benefits of EPO therapeutics, and commercialization for erythropoietin biosimilars drive the growth of the global erythropoietin drugs market. However, longer duration of treatment, unaffordability of therapeutics, and adverse amount of side effects hinder the market growth. Rise in prevalence of cancer, HIV, anemia, and kidney diseases, surge in level of awareness about the benefits of EPO therapeutics, and commercialization for erythropoietin biosimilars drive the growth of the global erythropoietin drugs market. However, longer duration of treatment, unaffordability of therapeutics, and adverse amount of side effects hinder the market growth. On the contrary, the commercialization of darbepoetin alfa biosimilar and achieving economies of scale across developed regions are expected to open lucrative opportunities for the market players in the future.

Covid-19 scenario:
The outbreak of Covid-19 disrupted the workflow in the healthcare sector as the rapid spread of coronavirus forced several industries to shutdown temporarily.
However, the pandemic had a positive effect on the demand for medical services including erythropoietin.
As erythropoietin is used to treat anemia and can be effective against Covid-19, which boosted its demand. Moreover, it has anti-ischemic, anti-apoptotic, and regenerative effects in several tissues such as kidney, lungs, nervous system, retina, and pancreas. Thus, it can be used to treat critically ill patients. Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players, such as
Johnson & Johnson
Amgen Inc.
Roche
Hospira Inc.
Biocon
LG Life Sciences Ltd.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
Intas Pharmaceuticals
Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd.
Celltrion, Inc.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders:
• The study provides an in-depth analysis of the Erythropoietin Drugs Market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.
• It offers Erythropoietin Drugs Market analysis from 2021 to 2028, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing opportunities in the market.
• A comprehensive analysis of four regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.
• The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global Erythropoietin Drugs Market growth. 