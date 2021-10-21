World Dietary Supplements Market growth Worth USD 235.87 Billion in 2027 | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Growing health concerns, changing dietary habits among consumers, and new product launches are driving the demand of the market.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, October 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Dietary Supplements Market is forecasted to be worth USD 235.87 Billion in 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the growing demand for supplements in the sports nutrition industry. Besides, the increasing incidence of malnutrition of infants in developing countries is expected to provide growth opportunities for the market players. The emergence of e-commerce portals worldwide is most likely to fuel the sales of the products.

New product launches for weight management are anticipated to increase the demand for dietary supplements among the bodybuilders and athletes. The growing initiatives of the government to promote the weight management programs and support the production of herbal supplements will surely drive the demand for dietary supplements.

The report is a comprehensive research study of the global Dietary Supplements market inclusive of the latest trends, growth factors, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The research study includes an in-depth analysis of the market using advanced research methodologies such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. The report is formulated with data gathered from primary and secondary research examined and validated by industry experts. The report provides an overview of the market leaders, segmentation by type, application, and region, and technological advancements.

The report further explores the key business players along with their in-depth profiling, product catalog, and strategic business decisions. The key players studied in the report are Abbott Laboratories, Amway, Nestle S.A., GlaxoSmithKline, Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., Glanbia, Bayer AG, Arkopharma Laboratories Pharmaceutiques, Pfizer, and Archer Daniels Midland, among others.

Key Highlights

In September 2019, Nestle S.A. acquired Persona Personalized Nutrition Company in order to expand its services globally and to remain competitive in the growing industry.

Vitamins held the largest market share of 33.5% in the year 2019 as they are extensively used by the athletes and working professionals in the form of liquids, powder, and multivitamin tablets.

Online Channels are forecasted to grow with the fastest CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period due to the advantages of cash-on-delivery and favorable discounts.

Based on the End User, Adults are the major consumer of dietary supplements due to the growing awareness regarding the adverse effects of obesity.

Regional Bifurcation of the Dietary Supplements Market Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report aims to provide a complete analysis of the global Dietary Supplements market with important details about the key market players from insightful primary and secondary research data. The report also aims to benefit the user by providing constructive data to gain insight into market growth, size, and investment approaches. Additionally, the report provides an extensive analysis of the Dietary Supplements market, including key data, such as factors influencing the growth of the market, buyers and vendors, production and consumption, and revenue.

Key Features of the Active Psoriatic Arthritis Market Report:

The report offers details about key drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, growth prospects, limitations, and threats

The report encompasses details about the key companies, product portfolio along with specifications, production valuation, and market shares

Evaluation of key current and emerging market trends and growth prospects

It also offers research-backed estimations for the forecast period of eight years, primarily to estimate the potential market growth

Brief overview of industry with regards to research and development, technological advancements, and product development

In-depth assessment of upstream raw materials, downstream buyers, demands, and current market scenario

Emergen Research has segmented the global Dietary Supplements Market on the basis of Ingredient, Distribution Channel, End User, Application, Form, and region:

Ingredient Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Minerals

Vitamins

Herbal Supplements

Omega fatty acids

Fibers & Specialty carbohydrates

Protein & Amino acids

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Online Channels

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Pharmacies & Drug Stores

Others

End user Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Geriatric

Infants

Adults

Children

Pregnant Women

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Bone & Joint Health

Energy & Weight management

Diabetes

Immunity

Others

Thank you for reading our report. The report can be customized as per requirement. Please get in touch with us for further inquiry and we will ensure you get the report best suited for your needs.

