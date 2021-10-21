United States Soda Ash Market Share 2020: Industry Overview, Growth, Trends, Opportunities and Forecast Till 2025
On account of these factors, the market is expected to continue its steady growth during the forecast period (2020-2025).SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “United States Soda Ash Market Share: Industry Trends, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the United States soda ash market is currently witnessing stable growth. Soda ash (Na2Co3), also called sodium carbonate, is a white, anhydrous, alkali chemical that mostly exists in a powdered or granular form. It is naturally extracted from sodium carbonate-bearing brines or from minerals, including trona and nahcolite. Soda ash is used as a fluxing agent in making glass and ceramics, as it helps in reducing the furnace temperature for the melting of silica sand, thereby curbing the high energy requirements. Besides this, it also helps in removing stain/grease from fabric, eliminating odor, removing surface calcifications, fire extinguishing and maintaining pH levels. Owing to these benefits, soda ash finds wide applications across diverse sectors including glass, wastewater treatment, chemicals, soaps and detergents, adhesives, dyes and paints, and metallurgy.
Request for a PDF sample of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/united-states-soda-ash-market/requestsample
United States is one of the largest exporters of soda ash across the globe. Soda ash is increasingly being used across several end-use sectors, such as the automotive, water treatment, chemical industries, etc., which is also contributing to the market growth. Furthermore, the growing usage of soda ash in the glass industry is providing a thrust to the market. Besides this, due to the enforcement of stringent regulations by the US government regarding the proper disposal of industrial water, soda ash is utilized in wastewater treatment to control the pH of water and improve the alkalinity of lakes. All the above-mentioned factors are expected to further propel the market growth in the coming years. On account of these factors, the market is expected to continue its steady growth during the forecast period (2020-2025).
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Application:
Glass
Soaps and Detergents
Chemicals
Metallurgy
Pulp and Paper
Others
Breakup by Region:
Northeast
Midwest
South
West
Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore full report with TOC & List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/united-states-soda-ash-market
We are updating our reports, If you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours.
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2014-2019)
Market Outlook (2020-2025)
Market Trends
Market Drivers and Success Factors
The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
Value Chain Analysis
Structure of the Global Market
Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
Related Reports by IMARC Group:
Asia Pacific Acetic Acid Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/asia-pacific-acetic-acid-market
Europe Acetic Acid Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/europe-acetic-acid-market
India Acetic Acid Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-acetic-acid-market
Furfuryl Alcohol Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/furfuryl-alcohol-market
Hydrodesulfurization Catalysts Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/hydrodesulfurization-catalysts-market
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, and nanotechnology industries. We also provide cost model and manufacturing setup project reports through Syndicated Analytics, a subsidiary of IMARC Group.
Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.
Elena Anderson
IMARC Services Private Limited
+1 6317911145
email us here