Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Report 2021-26: Outlook, Demand, Key player Analysis
Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global oligonucleotide synthesis market to grow at a CAGR of around 14% during the forecast period (2021-2026).SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, The global oligonucleotide synthesis market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Oligonucleotide synthesis is the chemical synthesis of little fragments of nucleic acids that are produced through enzymatic chemistry and genetic engineering. It is used in laboratories for diagnostics, academic, industrial, and therapeutic applications. Oligonucleotide synthesis helps in building monoclonal antibody primers and probes in recombinant deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) technologies. It is majorly utilized in medical, biological, forensic, and clinical applications for gene cloning, expression, molecular diagnostics and genetic disease screening.
Request for a PDF sample of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/oligonucleotide-synthesis-market/requestsample
The rapid spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has led to the emergent need for a potential treatment, including DNA and Ribonucleic acid (RNA) vaccines. This represents one of the primary factors driving the global oligonucleotide synthesis market toward growth. In line with this, an increasing focus on providing personalized medical care is contributing to the market growth. The rising prevalence of cancer and other chronic illnesses has positively influenced the demand for novel diagnostics, which is acting as another major growth-inducing factor. Increasing investments by governments of various nations in the research and development (R&D) of advanced genomic technologies are further creating a positive outlook for the market. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global oligonucleotide synthesis market to grow at a CAGR of around 14% during the forecast period (2021-2026).
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
Agilent Technologies Inc.
Biolegio B.V.
Bio-Synthesis Inc
Eurofins Genomics
GenScript
Horizon Discovery Ltd
Integrated DNA Technologies Inc (Danaher Corporation)
Kaneka Eurogentec S.A. (Kaneka Corporation)
LGC Limited
Nitto Denko Avecia Inc (Nitto Denko Corporation)
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Product:
Synthesized Oligonucleotide Products
Reagents
Equipment
Services
Breakup by Application:
PCR Primers
PCR Assays and Panels
Sequencing
DNA Microarrays
Fluorescence In-Situ Hybridization (FISH)
Antisense Oligonucleotides
Others
Breakup by End Use:
Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies
Hospital and Diagnostic Laboratories
Academic Research Institutes
Breakup by Region:
North America (United States, Canada)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)
Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore full report with TOC & List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/oligonucleotide-synthesis-market
We are updating our reports, If you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours.
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021-2026)
Market Trends
Market Drivers and Success Factors
The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
Value Chain Analysis
Structure of the Global Market
Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
Related Reports by IMARC Group:
Organic and Natural Pet Food Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/organic-natural-pet-food-market
Angioplasty Balloons Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/angioplasty-balloons-market
Minimally Invasive Surgery Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/minimally-invasive-surgery-market
Dental Implants Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/dental-implants-market
Healthcare It Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/healthcare-it-market
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Elena Anderson
IMARC Services Private Limited
+1 6317911145
email us here