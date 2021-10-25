Submit Release
Therap's E-Tools Have Been Upgraded as a Community Employment Data Driven Workflow

WATERBURY, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Therap's E-Tools for Community Employment continue to be developed by users and Therap staff employment experts as a data driven workflow. Once the components of the workflow are in place they work in concert with Therap's reporting capabilities to evaluate the effectiveness of services and the program in aggregate.

Therap's Community Employment Job Bank documents businesses that have employment opportunities. The Job Template section identifies employers, job category, position title, and specific details such as position title, benefits, hourly wage, work schedule and shift, necessary skills, position requirements, and a description. The Job Bank also maintains a record of the contacts with an employer.

Using a data driven strategy based on reporting from the Job Bank will provide a more complete picture of the employer and employment data. Program staff can use that data when developing the E-Tools for supporting an individual for community employment. While it is important for program staff to continue to look for new opportunities it is also important to identify skills and other job preparation supports that are more likely to result in effective placement.

The E-Tools for Tracking and Supporting Community Employment from job application, to interview, and to work history provides effective and easily accessible tools to develop an individual Employment History. That Employment History can guide efforts for that individual in the future. In aggregate a program's Employment Histories can be evaluated and reported on to develop a dataset that brings data from the Job Bank and the programs for supporting individuals to identify goals, improve skills, pursue community jobs, and perform in community jobs full circle. With Therap's Community Employment Workflow and data driven reporting program decisions are based on hard data.

For more information on Therap's community employment E-Tools go to https://www.therapservices.net/products/e-solution-for-voc-rehab-and-community-employment-services/

About Therap
Therap's comprehensive and HIPAA-compliant software is used in human services settings for documentation, communication, reporting, EVV and billing.

Learn more at www.therapservices.net.

SOURCE Therap Services


