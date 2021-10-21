Expansion of Paper and Pulp Industry to Fuel Demand for Froth Flotation Chemicals : Report Fact.MR
Global froth flotation chemicals market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of above 2% during the forecast period 2020-2030ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the COVID-19 pandemic causing significant disruptions in the mining sector, growth registered by the froth flotation market is likely to be compromised. The Froth Flotation Chemicals market faces significant challenges ahead, as end users including mining, paper & pulp, industrial waste and sewage treatment among others continue to reel under the impact of the pandemic. Sluggish growth will remain constant in 2020. However, it is likely to recover from this temporary period of lull as soon as mining activities and operations across other industries resume in full capacity. The report examines evolving trends across end-use markets to present refined forecasts on the froth flotation chemicals market for the period of 2020 to2030.
Key Takeaways from Froth Flotation Chemicals Market Report
The demand from Asia Pacific will continue to rise, driven by surging mining activities besides expansion of paper & pulp and other industries
China will emerge as one of the leading consumers of froth flotation chemicals in Asia Pacific, backed by the country’s increasing mining operations
Mining will remain the leading end user of froth flotation chemicals market and is expected to continue dominating the market through the forecast period
Collectors are projected to be remain the more commonly used reagent types in the market
Surging Mining Activities to Propel Growth
Froth flotation will remain highly sought-after as one of the key steps that go in the extraction of sulfide ores. The process makes it extraction of precious metals from even low quality ores simpler and more efficient. The demand for froth flotation minerals is forecast to surge in response to the increasing investment in mining activities. Besides this, surging demand for recycled paper is expected to create lucrative prospects for growth in the market. Considering this, increasing production of paper and paperboard is likely to create growth opportunities for the froth flotation chemicals market in the coming years.
Froth Flotation Chemicals Market: Segmentation
Fact.MR’s research study assesses the global froth flotation chemicals market in terms of grade, application and region. This report presents extensive market dynamics and trends associated with different segments of the market and their influence on the growth prospects of the global froth flotation chemicals market.
End-use Industry
Mining
Pulp and Paper
Industrial Waste and Sewage Treatment
Other End-use Industries
Reagent Type
Collectors
Modifiers
Frothers
Other Reagent Types
Region
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa
South America
Increase in Mining Activities Expected to Boost Market Growth
Mining industry is the leading end user of froth flotation chemicals. The growth of mining industry thus impacts the froth flotation market directly. Various minerals are extracted using froth flotation method. Some of them are feldspar, quartz, calcite, potash, barite, phosphate and fluorspar among many others.
Countries in Asia such as China and India are witnessing a significant growth in the mining industry. This growth is expected to reflect in the growing demand for froth flotation chemicals in the region. Apart from Asia Pacific, North America is expected to see a rise in mining activities throughout the forecast period 2020-2030. This will bode well for the market in the coming years.
Expansion of Paper and Pulp Industry to Fuel Demand
Paper and pulp is one of the largest industries currently, with a volume of around 500 million tons. With rising concerns regarding environmental safety across the world, recycling of paper is gaining popularity. To reduce deforestation and its harmful impacts on the climate, paper and pulp recycling is being carried out extensively across the world.
This rising focus on recycling of paper and pulp is fueling the demand for froth flotation chemicals, as froth flotation is one of the most widely used methods for recycling paper. Froth flotation chemicals assist in extraction of hydrophobic pollutants from recycled material in order to provide fresh material in a process called deinking.
Froth Flotation Chemicals Market: Competitive Landscape
The market is highly consolidated. Players in the global froth flotation chemicals market are looking at collaborations and partnerships as key strategies in order to gain edge over competition.
Also, technological advancements are something that companies are relying on to gain market advantage.
Some of the key players in the global froth flotation chemicals market are Air products and chemicals, Akzo Nobel NV, ArrMaz products LP, Ashland, BASF SE, Clariant, Cheminova AS, Chevron Phillips Chemical Co. LLC, , Huntsman International LLC, Kemira and Nasaco International LLC are some of the leading companies in the market.
More Valuable Insights on Froth Flotation Chemicals Market
In its latest report, Fact.MR has provided an unbiased analysis on the global froth flotation chemicals market, comprising data on historical statistics (2015-2019) and forecast of demand for the period between 2020 and 2030. The report discusses critical insights on the froth flotation chemicals market in terms of end user industry(mining, pulp and paper, industrial waste and sewage treatment and other end user industries), in terms of reagent types (collectors, frothers, modifiers and other reagent types ) and across five key regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific & Middle East & Africa).
