7shifts Selects Saskatoon’s River Landing as Site for New Headquarters, Specifically Designed for a Post-COVID Workforce
Riverfront Location Will House Company’s Rapidly Growing, Remote-Friendly TeamSASKATOON, SASKATCHEWAN, CANADA, October 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 7shifts, the leading team management platform for restaurants in North America, and a Best Workplace In Canada, as awarded by Great Place To Work, together with partners Triovest, TD Greystone, and Victory Majors announced today that they have entered into an agreement for 7shifts to lease a 22,500-square-foot space in the Nutrien Tower, a riverfront office and retail development property in downtown Saskatoon.
7shifts, one of the fastest-growing technology companies in Canada, is headquartered in Saskatoon where 50% of their team works and lives. This state-of-the-art new office space will house 7shifts’ rapidly growing workforce, with special attention paid to creating a working environment that is built for a hybrid, remote-friendly workforce of the future.
“One of the biggest lessons we have learned from navigating the COVID-19 pandemic has been the resilience of our team, and their embrace of remote work. We are committed to further supporting our team by investing in a new headquarters which will set the bar for flexible, remote-friendly work environments,” said 7shifts founder and CEO, Jordan Boesch. “Moving into this newly constructed building affords us the opportunity to design the ideal work environment for our team and provides space for the 50+ team members we are currently hiring. While a portion of our team will remain remote, we want to create an environment that connects everyone, no matter their working style. River Landing is fast becoming a hub for some of Saskatchewan’s most innovative and high-growth companies, and we are excited that it will be our home for many years to come.”
The building design allows 7shifts to create a flexible, modular, and collaborative office environment tailored to its business, but also to the needs of its team to be most productive. In particular, 7shifts will benefit from River Landing’s proximity to the downtown core, walkability, ease of commuting, and a target LEED Gold certification.
Designed by Gibbs Gage Architects, the 244,000-square-foot Nurtien Tower is Saskatchewan’s tallest office tower, with 18 stories of customizable space, and a shared public plaza that will serve as a connection between the three buildings in the development. The tower offers state-of-the-art amenities, including a rooftop winter garden, main floor retail, on-site fitness and conference centres, and expansive collaboration spaces.
"Saskatchewan’s growing technology industry, cutting-edge innovation ecosystem, and competitive business costs make River Landing an ideal place to grow your business," said Blair Sinclair, EVP Development Triovest Realty Advisors Inc. “Technology leaders like 7shifts are leading the way when it comes to creating work environments that offer flexible, hybrid work models that embrace what was learned during the pandemic. We congratulate 7shifts on their new headquarters in Saskatoon and for their continued support of growing the provincial technology ecosystem.”
About 7shifts
Founded in Saskatoon, Canada, in 2014, with offices in Toronto and New Jersey, 7shifts is simplifying team management, one shift at a time. It is used and trusted by over 500,000 restaurant pros across North America, Europe, the Middle East and Australia. More than a scheduling platform, 7shifts provides an end-to-end team management platform to help restaurateurs improve operating performance. To learn more, or to sign up for free, visit https://www.7shifts.com, or find us on LinkedIn or Instagram.
About Triovest
Triovest is a fully integrated commercial real estate advisory and capital firm. Our approach to commercial real estate investment and management is to continually seek opportunities to improve and enhance properties to achieve their full potential. Our private equity platform, Triovest Capital, manages investment vehicles across the risk spectrum on behalf of investors and strategic partners. Triovest Realty Advisors provides strategic investment and property management services for income properties on behalf of institutional and private investors. Triovest combines the strategic insight, range of service offerings and specialized capabilities that come from managing a Canada-wide portfolio of top-quality commercial real estate with the agility and local market expertise of a regionally focused boutique firm.
