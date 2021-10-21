Jackhammer Market Size, Share, Analysis & Trends by 2026- Exclusive Research Report by AMR

Increase in construction of roads, tunnels, and railway tracks drives the jackhammer market growth.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The jackhammer market has witnessed significant growth over the past decade, owing to the new developments in jackhammers. In addition, the growing investment in mining industry around the globe is expected to drive the growth of the global jackhammers market. A number of players are expanding their business around the globe, owing to increased customer base, enhanced effective operations, developed product portfolios, and expanded geographical reach.The global jackhammer market size was valued at $202.8 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $361.2 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2019 to 2026.

A jackhammer is a demolition hammer and is generally powered by external power source or hydraulic power. In addition, it can be operated by gas or air pressure. It is widely used in construction and mining industries to break rock, concrete, and pavement. It operates by driving an internal hammer in down and up motion. The hammer strikes the rock or surface and moves back to its original position to repeat the operation cycle.The key factors that drive the growth of the global jackhammer market include increase mining industry in the developing countries in Latin America, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. In addition, the expansion of existing mines due rise in demand for metal and minerals also boosts the jackhammer market growth. However, government regulation due the environmental concern is expected to restraint the market growth.Top 10 Key Market PlayersAtlas CopcoDEWALTEinhell Germany AGHiKOKI Power ToolsHilti CorporationMakita CorporationMilwaukee ToolRobert Bosch Tool CorporationSTANLEY InfrastructureTR Industrial

Key BenefitsThe report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging jackhammer market trends and dynamics.In-depth jackhammer market analysis is conducted by constructing estimations for the key segments between 2019 and 2026.Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top competitors within the market framework.A comprehensive analysis of all the regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.The global jackhammer market forecast analysis from 2019 to 2026 is included in the report.Key Market SegmentsBy TypePneumaticElectricHydraulicBy ApplicationMiningConstructionTunnelingWell drillingBy RegionNorth AmericaEuropeAsia-PacificLAMEA