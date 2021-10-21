Florida's ‘Brilliant Scents’ Announces A New Way to Spruce Up Your Home in Time for the Holidays

Brilliant Scents Brilliant Scents "Bliss"

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to an article by Real Simple magazine most homes are plagued by “occupant odors.” These musty smells are caused by trash cans, dishwashers, laundry, and everyday use of a home but one exclusive collection of luxury scents can erase all those unwanted odors. Introducing the fragrance collection by Brilliant Scents. Innovators at the Florida based company created the whisper quiet LX 500 that emits a powerful, non-toxic mist..

With 1 out of 2 Americans planning to visit relatives this holiday season the intuitive creators at Brilliant Scents know the best way to set the mood is with a signature scent. This home fragrance line is just what every host needs to stir up the feeling of the holidays and refresh their living space before the guests arrive, with a scent that will leave an impression.

Brilliant Scents transport guests to a place of peace and tranquility. The latest "Anthology" collection offers customers a pleasurable escape with FOREVER — the Hermes-inspired smell which infuses any space with Italian bergamot, rose petals, and amber. Another fan favorite is ROMANCE, which is inspired by the famed Maison Francis Baccarat Rouge 540, with an enticing scent of saffron, jasmine, and mandarin is a pleasant olfactory journey.

The intuitive inventors at Brilliant Scents take it one step further with the coveted Spa collection. Each of the seven scents arouse the feeling of calm and well-being with names like Bliss, Cloud 9, and Harmony. The curated notes calm the atmosphere while leaving a signature aroma. Users rave about the coconut milk and whipped amber in SERENITY as it wraps them in a light mist of wonder and relaxation.

Each home fragrance works in collaboration with all three of their LX systems. Users who opt for the tiny but mighty LX500 elevate smaller spaces up to 500 square feet. Other homeowners level up to the powerful LX3000 which easily connects right into the vent or airduct. The mist comes out of the HVAC unit and spreads through the entire home evenly just like the hotel lobbies use.

Whatever the occasion, no in-person gathering is complete without the next level in luxury home fragrance.