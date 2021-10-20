- For Immediate Release:
The following quote is attributed to Frank Yiannas, FDA Deputy Commissioner for Food Policy and Response
“The FDA, along with the CDC and our state and local partners, is working to investigate a multistate outbreak of Salmonella Oranienburg infections linked to whole, fresh onions.
“The FDA’s traceback investigation is ongoing but has identified ProSource Inc. (also known as ProSource Produce, LLC) of Hailey, Idaho as a source of potentially contaminated whole, fresh onions imported from the State of Chihuahua, Mexico.
“To date, this outbreak has resulted in 652 illnesses in consumers across the U.S. Illness subclusters investigated in this outbreak thus far are associated with restaurants and food service locations. That’s why as our investigation continues, we’re advising restaurants, retailers and consumers to not eat, sell, or serve red, yellow, and white onions supplied by ProSource Inc. that were imported from the State of Chihuahua, Mexico from July 1 through August 27, or products containing these onions. ProSource Inc. has agreed to voluntarily recall such onions.
“We are issuing this update early in our investigation as part of our continued commitment to transparency and early communication. We will provide updates as we learn more during our continuing traceback investigation, especially if there are any updates to this critical public health advice.”
Additional Information:
- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration, along with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state and local partners, is investigating a multistate outbreak of Salmonella Oranienburg infections linked to whole, fresh onions.
- To date, this outbreak has been associated with 652 illness, 129 hospitalizations and no deaths spanning the following states: AL, AR, CA, CO, CT, FL, GA, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NJ, NM, NY, OH, OK, OR, PA, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV.
- Consumers who have symptoms of Salmonella infection should contact their health care provider. Most people with salmonellosis develop diarrhea, fever, and abdominal cramps. More severe cases of salmonellosis may include a high fever, aches, headaches, lethargy, a rash, blood in the urine or stool, and in some cases may become fatal.
- ProSource Inc. has agreed to voluntarily recall red, yellow, and white onions imported from the State of Chihuahua, Mexico, with import dates from July 1, 2021 through August 27, 2021. Descriptors of these onion types include, but are not limited to, jumbo, colossal, medium, and sweet onions.
- Consumers should ask if the onions being served or sold were supplied by ProSource Inc. and imported from the State of Chihuahua, Mexico. If it still cannot be determined if the onions were supplied by ProSource Inc. and imported from the State of Chihuahua, Mexico, do not sell, serve, or eat them, and throw them out.
- The FDA continues to conduct its traceback investigation to determine if additional products or suppliers have been affected. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.
