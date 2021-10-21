Fahim Imam-Sadeque Announces Exclusive Interview with Vizaca.com

Fahim Imam-Sadeque is pleased to announce his recent interview with Vizaca.com and discusses highlights.

LONDON, ENGLAND, October 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fahim Imam-Sadeque, an experienced asset manager with a Bachelor of Science in Actuarial Science from the City University of London, is delighted to share the details of his exclusive interview with Vizaca.com.

Trained as an actuary and a professional in mathematics and statistics, Fahim managed bond portfolios, fixed income, corporate bond portfolios, and government bond portfolios. Since then, he told Vizaca.com, “I got out of my comfort zone and took my knowledge of technical products within asset management and learned to sell. I’ve worked with institutions, pension funds, and endowments over the years to achieve multi-million-dollar investments.”

He explains that he was “lucky to be taught how to sell and work with clients in a consultative partnership fashion. And that combination of skills—the technical and sales relationship aspects—means that I have a very strong skill set in selling fixed income asset management products to institutional investors, such as pension funds and foundations.”

As a child of Bangladeshi immigrants to the UK, Fahim told Vizaca.com that he is passionate about access to quality education for first and second-generation immigrants. He remembers how his parents went through difficult times personally and professionally, but they came through it together. The example set by his parents is what keeps him persevering through the challenges in his life.

Fahim Imam-Sadeque’s top skills include asset management, hedge funds, investment management, sales, and consultant & client relationship management. In addition, he focuses on building long-term relationships with his clients, matching his client’s requirements to what he has to offer. Fahim earned his BSc in Actuarial Science in 1991 in the desire to follow in his father’s footsteps and became a Fellow of the Institute of Actuaries in 1995.

During his interview, Imam-Sadeque offered advice to college students who want to become entrepreneurs or leaders in their field. He said there is nothing worse in life than doing a job that you do not enjoy, so be sure and do something that brings you joy. He also offered that wisely choosing a mentor is crucial to success. And finally, he warns that there will be challenges and setbacks no matter the field you go into. So, expect them and keep going. Someday it will all make sense and pay off.

