R3 Stem Cell Mexico Now Offering Complimentary PRP with Each Procedure

R3 Mexico Treatment Room

R3 Stem Cell Mexico is now offering complimentary PRP with each booked stem cell procedure. The PRP therapy may be used for extremity or soft tissue injection.

PRP therapy acts to boost the effectiveness of stem cell therapy, and now we're offering it for free! Patients may choose to receive an additional joint or soft tissue injection with it.” — David Greene, MD, PhD, MBA

TIJUANA, BAJA CALIFORNIA, MEXICO, October 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- R3 Stem Cell Mexico is now offering a complimentary PRP with each booked stem cell procedure. The platelet rich plasma therapy may be used for an extremity or soft tissue injection either alone or in conjunction with a stem cell therapy.

As the most cost effective provider of regenerative therapies in the world, R3 Stem Cell currently offers treatment in either Tijuana or Cancun. Patients receive VIP escort transportation to and from the airport or hotel to the clinic. Treatment is provided by R3's expert stem cell doctors with first rate biologics that maintain unparalleled quality assurance standards.

PRP therapy, which is not a stem cell treatment, involves taking blood from the patient and then centrifuging it to concentrate the platelets and growth factors. In the USA, PRP therapy runs over $1000 USD at most medical clinics. This makes the free PRP offer especially valuable. The PRP is able to facilitate repair and regeneration of painful joints and soft tissue, especially when used in conjunction with stem cells and/or exosomes.

R3 Stem Cell Mexico already offers patients who receive 50 million or more stem cells complimentary exosomes. Exosomes are stem cell derived vesicles that participate heavily in cell to cell communication. The combination of stem cells and exosomes has produced incredible results, which helps explain why 40% of patients at the clinics are either repeats or referrals.

With the addition of free PRP therapy, patients will receive additional benefits of pain relief and the treatments will lead to better outcomes. Currently the overall patient satisfaction at R3 Mexico exceeds 85%.

According to CEO David Greene, MD, PhD, MBA, "Patients love the value they receive with incredibly high stem cell counts that are very affordable. We offer our IntelliCell, which is the smartest stem cell in the world. PRP therapy acts to boost the effectiveness of stem cell therapy, and now we're offering it for free!"

The process of receiving stem cell and PRP therapy in Mexico begins with a free phone consultation. This can be scheduled by calling +1 (888) 988-0515 and for more information patients should visit https://stemcelltreatmentclinic.com.