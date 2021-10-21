BLD Developers Announces It Is Nearing Completion of Luxury Mixed-Use Facility in Flatbush
The real estate firm’s 17,000 square foot development offers luxury living and exciting amenities to future and existing Flatbush residents
The innovative design of this project and luxury living options it delivers will provide visual and architectural interest to the Flatbush neighborhood.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BLD Developers, a boutique real estate firm based in New York City, has announced it is nearing completion of its luxury mixed-use facility in the heart of Flatbush, within walking distance of the Newark Avenue train station. Located at 1463 New York Avenue in Brooklyn, the 17,000 square foot development features 17 residential units and a commercial facility that will include elevators for ease of access throughout the entire development. BLD anticipates the project’s completion by the second quarter of 2022.
BLD Developers is pleased to offer the facility as part of its plan to enhance the value and appeal of the Flatbush area. The development is being built in the neighborhood's designated Opportunity Zone and will benefit from a 35-year 421a tax abatement, passing tax savings on to potential building investors.
"We are excited about what this new development will bring to the Flatbush community,” said Serge Pevzner, Head of Development for BLD Developers. “The innovative design of this project and luxury living options it delivers will provide visual and architectural interest to the Flatbush neighborhood while giving the community's residents access to a myriad of amenities in the commercial space.”
BLD Developers offers real estate development and construction management services across the NYC area with an eye for delivering beautiful and functional integrated living environments that elevate and enhance the human experience. The firm’s projects are marked by extraordinary attention to detail to create an upscale living experience for both buyers and renters. BLD vets its architect and general contractors to ensure it only partners with the best in the industry as it aims to create new standards of excellence in housing design and construction.
BLD Developers blends a lifetime of experience with an extensive professional network and trusted partners to source and vet projects throughout the city. These resources have allowed the firm o excel in a wide range of real estate development projects, from condo conversions to ground-up luxury buildings to hotel planning.
By leveraging high-ROI systems, skills, and networks, BLD has consistently exceeded investors' expectations. Its experience working with city government agencies paired with the firm’s knowledge of zoning laws and building codes has allowed for creative thinking and unique opportunities, leading to innovative developments such as the latest one located at 1463 New York Avenue. The firm also collaborates with neighborhood experts and real estate professionals to ensure its projects reflect market conditions.
To learn more about BLD Developers, visit https://www.blddevelopers.com/.
