FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Wednesday, September 29, 2021 Contact: Emily Cook 207-441-0405

AUGUSTA — Secretary of State Shenna Bellows released the following statement following the Legislature’s passage of bipartisan redistricting maps:

“Now that the hard work of analyzing census data and agreeing on new district maps has concluded, the Secretary of State’s office is eager to get to work on inputting that data into our systems so that candidates and voters next year know which districts they’ll be voting and running in. We appreciate the bipartisan agreement and are glad the process has been swift and smooth, despite the delayed release of census data. We’re ready to begin our work to ensure that starting in January, candidates can start collecting signatures to get on the 2022 ballot.”