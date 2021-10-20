Submit Release
ESI Launches Search for Qualified Technician Applicants to Join Growing Service Department in Fairbanks, Alaska

The goal at Equipment Source is to ensure that customers and staff alike, enjoy a positive and professional environment with teamwork as the foundation.

FAIRBANKS, ALASKA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Equipment Source, Inc., an Alaska-based commercial and industrial equipment supplier, announced that it is accepting applications for Senior Service Technicians and Mid-Level Service Technicians in Fairbanks, Alaska.

Applicants must be 21 years old, possess a valid Alaska driver’s license, and have a minimum of three years clean driving record. A CDL is preferred, and hired technicians must be able to operate heavy equipment and lift up to 90 pounds.

ESI is seeking mid-level service technicians with at least two years of experience as a light or heavy-duty mechanic and senior service technicians with three years of experience, or the combined education and experience required.

Applicants for both job openings must be self-motivated and experienced enough to tackle diagnostic and repair work on light-duty and heavy-duty diesel equipment to include hydraulics and electrical components. This is a full-time position with a Monday through Friday schedule and 8:00 am to 5:00 pm shifts.

Job duties for both positions include:
• Read work orders and/or receive instructions from management to determine work requirements
• Prioritize, manage and track workflow
• Operate, inspect and test vehicles, equipment, systems, mechanisms, and parts
• Adjust, repair, and replace damaged or worn components
• Dismantle and reassemble equipment
• Clean, lubricate, and perform other routine fleet maintenance
• Use hand-tools, precision instruments, and power tools
• Work with the service and parts manager to order materials, supplies, and equipment
• Meet and track Federal and State DOT compliance requirements
• Drive company vehicles
• Observe health and safety precautions required to protect people and property
• Keep shop clean and orderly
• All other duties as assigned
Equipment Source, Inc. is a drug and alcohol-free workplace.

Equipment Source, Inc. is an equal opportunity employer and does not discriminate in employment on the basis of race, color, national origin, citizenship, religion, gender, gender identity or expression, sexual orientation, pregnancy, parental status, marital status, age, disability, genetic information, veteran status, or any other classification protected by applicable law.

Interested parties can apply by following the links for the senior technician position or the mid-level technician position. Or visit 1919 Van Horn Road, Fairbanks, Ak to complete an application.

Karen Wilken
Equipment Source, Inc.
karenw@esialaska.com
Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Automotive Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Mining Industry, Shipping, Storage & Logistics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

