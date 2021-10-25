James Lamont DuBose, Discuss the Impact the Pandemic has on the Mental Health of African Americans and other Minorities
James Lamont DuBose, Discussed the Impact the Pandemic has on the Mental Health of African Americans and other MinoritiesLOS ANGELES, , CA, USA, October 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- James Lamont DuBose says the problems associated with the COVID-19 pandemic have only compounded those that already existed, and it is having a significant impact on African Americans.
The fact that the United States is still grappling with growing cases of COVID-19 a year and a half after it began is difficult to overlook. Most people are trying to understand how and why the wealthiest country in the world is in a position where it is seeing states so overloaded with cases that hospitals are turning people away. James Lamont DuBose says that African Americans have to deal with things in their communities that many people can’t relate to, because they are just not exposed to those types of elements in their lives. He continued by saying that adding the uncertainty of a global pandemic into the mix, adds a new level of anxiety to the equation.
The fact is, COVID-19 is everywhere, but it does not affect all races in the same way. African Americans are more susceptible to the virus than their Caucasian counterparts. African Americans are also more likely to experience the effects of long COVID. According to Mr. DuBose, this has created a number of variables that are having substantial effects on the mental health of black people. “Mothers and fathers have always shouldered the burden of keeping a roof over their children’s heads against, in many cases, insurmountable odds. Now, on top of all of the normal stress they contend with, they have additional worries about the health and the safety of their children who can’t get vaccinated. It is a difficult thing for a parent in the African American community to send their children to school on a bus, in most cases, and not knowing who their child is going to come into contact with during the day.”, James Lamont DuBose said.
According to Mr. DuBose, the narrative that has been shown in the news media, and also on popular television shows, have spun the narrative that African American parents are out of touch with their children. “One of the reasons I try my best to air programming that reflects all aspects of the black community is because people need a place they can come to to gain an understanding of African Americans, and why there is a constant need to discuss justice and equality for and within the community. There are people in the black community right now, who are not just fearful of COVID-19, but they have anxiety about what will happen to their children and other family members if they get sick, as most African Americans, especially those in the southern states, don't have any health insurance. An extended hospital stay would leave most black families destitute”, Mr. DuBose said.
According to Mr. Dubose, the fact that there have been violent confrontations by those who refuse to wear a mask in stores, and other public places, has had a real impact on the mental health of African Americans. “It should be noted that most African Americans either know someone, or they have had a family member who has died of COVID-19. How can people not be affected on a psychological level when they are constantly running into people who refuse to do the one thing medical experts have said would stop the spread of the virus? In addition to that, many blacks have become suspicious with regard to the motives of those who refuse to protect themselves, and others.”, James Lamont DuBose said.
There have always been suspicions that have existed in the black community, according to Mr. DuBose, but he says that he does not want anyone to make the assumption that these suspicions come out of thin air. “I want to be clear that African Americans tend to be somewhat suspicious when it comes to how they are treated and by whom. For example, I have been following a case going on in Timmonsville, a tiny rural town in South Carolina. The State Secretary of Education levied a hostile takeover of the town’s school district, and then dismantled the school board which was elected by the townspeople.” Mr. DuBose said.
“If that wasn't bad enough, she directed the chair of the county elections commission to cancel an election for the district’s board which should have taken place in 2020 along with the general election. The governor of South Carolina has ordered a new election, but just think about all of the stress and trauma those people are going through during a pandemic. Not only are they fighting voter suppression, which is a huge concern in the black community, they have to fight voter subversion and the right for their school and their town to exist during a pandemic. Reading stories like what is happening with the people of Timmonsville is why I believe that looking at the mental impact of COVID-19 needs to be studied, and it needs to be evaluated in consideration of all of the social and economical trauma African Americans face. Only then will we get a true picture.”, James Lamont DuBose concluded.
