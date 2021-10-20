Compass Mortgage Launches Their New Website

/EIN News/ -- Warrenville, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Compass Mortgage, a company based in Warrenville, IL, is pleased to announce the launch of their new website. The new site provides a better representation of their family-like culture and service, with headlines and images that represent their values. Furthermore, the site now provides a more straightforward path for the customer due to its reorganized navigation.

The process of finding a financial services officer is now more user friendly, and visitors can search the home financing officer library to find what they are looking for. The new site is also designed to promote their Get Committed Program more clearly, as this is now featured on the home page and has video content.

Their new site now has a stronger SEO, particularly for their locations, thus allowing their financing officers to show up better on search engine results. In addition, their highly positive customer reviews will now be represented more clearly through their new testimonial videos. Furthermore, their Join Our Family page now shows a clearer picture of their culture for future financing officers and team members. The process by which they are inviting applicants has been made more specific towards the client’s need so that the appropriate person may be able to get hold of them much more quickly. Overall, the website is now cleaner, more interactive, and mobile responsive for easy viewing even on mobile gadgets. They have also added more video content for their Resources page.

Blake De Young, VP of Marketing at Compass Mortgage, says, “We believe our corporate culture, our work ethic and our end results set us apart. Our core values are who we already are - not what we are trying to be. This makes a difference in the experience we provide for home buyers.”

Compass Mortgage has established as its mission to provide residential financing services, and the company is licensed in 17 states. Home financing is their sole business, and they ensure that they will be able to comply with all of the needs of home buyers in their search for a funding source for the purchase of a new home. Their process of finding the appropriate financing provider is much faster for the home buyer because they do the underwriting, the preparation of the closing package, and the provision of funding.

People who want to know more about the home financing services provided by Compass Mortgage can view their website or contact them via phone or email. To get more information about Compass Mortgage, you can view the company’s Facebook page.

