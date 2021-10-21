Vega Systems, Inc., and Noemis, SARL, Sign Distribution Agreement

Vega Noemis

CAMPBELL, CA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vega Systems, Inc., a provider of unique high availability software solutions for video surveillance, announced a distribution agreement with Noemis, SARL. Under the terms of the deal, Noemis will exclusively distribute Vega Systems' software in France.

"Noemis is a distinctive distributor that focuses on the Milestone XProtect ecosystem. In addition, their deep solution expertise is an enormous asset. We are thrilled to partner with Noemis.", said Thejaswi Bharadwaj M. S., Founder and CEO of Vega Systems, Inc.

Guillaume Poughon and Arnaud Milhem, partners of Noemis, declare, "Our new partnership with Vega Systems allows us to complete our products offer by proposing innovative and efficient solutions adapted to XProtect, VMS of our historical partner Milestone. Cirrus offers Camera to Client Direct Streaming through the cloud, and RMF meets the needs of sensitive infrastructures and guarantees the security and integrity of data by managing the redundancy of video recordings."

About Vega Systems Inc:

Vega Systems' software solutions deliver high video availability at critical infrastructure surveillance installations such as airports, seaports, power plants, data centers, and military facilities. For press inquiries contact Thejaswi Bharadwaj M S at Vega Systems Inc. at 669-256-2357 or info@vega25.com.

About Noemis, SARL:

Noemis is the #1 value-added European distributor of IP video surveillance products in the Milestone ecosystem. NOEMIS offers a unique catalog that includes leading brands and provides a range of services to make life easier for its customers.

Contact: NOEMIS, SARL., 179 Ave Napoléon Bonaparte 92500 Rueil Malmaison +33 4 73 14 02 02 or sales@noemis.fr

Video Aware High Availability