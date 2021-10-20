Optical Character Recognition Market 2021: Expeditious Growth Expected In Coming Years
Increased acceptance of OCR technology due to greater accuracy and better performance is an important factor in driving the optical character recognition marketPORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increasing penetration of automatic recognition systems and increase in productivity are the major driving factor for the growth of optical character recognition market. However, high resolution or high quality can hamper the growth of market. Contrarily, massive investment in technology is opportunistic factor for the global optical character recognition market.
Major players analyzed include AnylineGitHub Inc., Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, Abby Software Ltd, Adobe Systems Incorporated, CCi Intelligence Co. Ltd, CVSION Technologies Inc., Exper-OCR Inc., Microsoft Corporation, NTT Data Corporation, and Paradatec Inc.
Impact of COVID-19 on Optical Character Recognition Market:
• Though governments have imposed lockdowns to contain spread of the virus, people are bound to sit and work from home. To convert various documents type, such as PDF files or images captured by a digital camera into editable, demand for optical character recognition technology is expected to boost the market growth.
• In addition, OCR helps businesses achieve higher productivity by facilitating quicker data recover. This benefits are expected to create demand for electronic paper display during the pandemic.
