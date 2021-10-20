Transvaginal mesh litigation: Boston Scientific Solyx sling case filed in Arkansas

Dr. Greg Vigna

Dr. Vigna, pharmaceutical injury attorney, and practicing physician discusses the Solyx sling litigation and complications that can arise from this device.

These cases will be surfacing for decades, and we are not going anywhere except forward against Ethicon, Boston Scientific, and Coloplast.” — Dr. Greg Vigna

SANTA BARBARA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On October 18, 2021, Boston Scientific Corporation was hit with a lawsuit filed by a woman who sustained injuries caused by the Solyx Incision Sling System transvaginal mesh (TVM) device used to treat stress urinary incontinence (SUI). The lawsuit was filed in the United District Court of Arkansas Eastern District (Case 4:21-cv-00943).

Plaintiff is represented by Ben C. Martin and Laura Baughman of Martin Baughman, PLLC and Greg Vigna, MD, JD. Ben Martin and Laura Baughman are national pharmaceutical injury attorneys in Dallas, Texas. Dr. Vigna is a California and Washington DC lawyer who focuses on catastrophic injuries and the neurological injuries caused by transvaginal mesh devices including pudendal neuralgia, obturator neuralgia, and complex regional pain syndrome.

Dr. Greg Vigna, practicing physician, national pharmaceutical injury attorney, and certified life care planner states, “There is no reliable evidence that these single incision mini-slings prevent chronic leg and chronic groin pain when compared with full-length transobturator slings. Clearly, the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence in England (NICE) supports this position, as well as their position, “do not use… single-incision sub-urethral short mesh sling insertion except as part of a clinical trial.”

Dr. Vigna adds, “We represent dozens of women against Boston Scientific and Coloplast, including their mini-sling designs that include the Solyx and the Altis. Our clients all share the clinical symptoms of neurological injury. We have cases filed across the country and will be focusing on filing complaints in State Courts by naming sales representatives of Coloplast and Boston Scientific who failed to disclose the risk of obturator and pudendal neuralgia from properly positioned devices that have been known by defense manufacturers for years. All of these complications have been described as ‘extrapelvic pain’ in the 2020 Joint Position Statement on the Management of Mesh-Related Complications for the FPMRS Specialist.”

Symptoms of neurological injury to the pudendal and obturator nerve from transobturator slings include:

- Groin pain

- Hip pain

- Inability to wear tight pants

- Clitoral pain or numbness

- Severe pain that makes vaginal penetration impossible

- Tailbone pain

- Anorectal pain

- Painful bladder

- Pain with sitting

The Vigna Law Group is a neurological injury law firm that targets the below dangerously defective transobturator (TOT) slings and mini-slings that cause pudendal and obturator neuralgia:

Ethicon: TVT-O, Abbrevo

Boston Scientific: Obtryx, Solyx

Coloplast: Aris, Altis

Dr. Vigna, “We are evaluating pelvic organ prolapse TVM cases that have been dismissed without prejudice from the MDL, women who have rejected offers of settlement from the various matrix settlements negotiated from firms who deal with erosion injuries, and latent injuries caused by the arms of devices that degrade in soft tissues of the pelvis and leg that cause traction and compression injuries to nerves years after implantation. These cases will be surfacing for decades, and we are not going anywhere except forward against Ethicon, Boston Scientific, and Coloplast.”

