Europe Fly Control Chemicals Market to witness 5.8% CAGR from 2020 to 2026 | Growth & Key Business Strategies
Europe Fly Control Chemicals Market growth is driven by rising the waste generation and rapid increase in insects.PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, USA, October 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Based on product type, the adulticide segment contributed to nearly three-fourths of the Europe fly control chemicals market share in 2018 and is expected to rule the roost throughout 2019–2026. As it is prominent type of insecticide utilized in waste management due to large numbers of adult mosquitos and flies, that have a greater tendency to multiply rapidly. The larvicide segment, on the other hand, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 6.1% by 2026. This is attributed to the fact that Europe has faced outbreaks of mosquito-borne diseases, such as dengue and chikungunya. Due to which larvicides is used, in order to assist municipalities from temperate areas in Europe in effectively planning vector control programs.
Based on waste treatment method, the mechanical biological treatment held the major share in 2018, contributing nearly three fifths of the Europe fly control chemicals market. This is due to positive environmental externalities comprising improved landfill efficacy, such as the positive modification of leachate and landfill gas (LFG) production and quality. At the same time, the anaerobic digestion is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 6.2% during 2019–2026, owing to the factors such as less sludge generation (50 times less), saves the energy needed for aeration as compared to aerobic treatment as well as produces a biogas such as methane.
The report provides a detailed analysis of the drivers & opportunities, wavering market trends, competitive market scenario, and market size & estimates. According to the report, the Europe fly control chemicals industry was exceeded at $1.41 billion in 2018 and is expected to cross $2.24 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.8% during the estimated period.
Rise in waste generation and rapid increase in insects propel the growth of the Europe fly control chemicals market. On the other hand, storage and handling of insecticides restrains the growth to certain extent. However, increase in stringent government regulation for waste management is expected to provide lucrative opportunities in the industry.
Europe Fly Control Chemicals Market By Type
1. Larvicide
2. Adulticide
Based on region, Italy, accounted for one-fifth of the Europe fly control chemicals market revenue in 2018 and is anticipated to maintain its top status in terms of revenue. This is attributed to increase in generation of organic waste, which correspondingly increases the adoption of insecticides. Simultaneously, the Germany region would cite the fastest CAGR of 6.7% till 2026. This is attributed to governmental initiatives and investment in technological development in household waste management sector.
Leading players in the Europe fly control chemicals market-
1. LafargeHolcim Ltd
2. BIODEGMA GmbH
3. Biffa, Renewi PLC
4. BTA International GmbH
5. Veolia
6. FCC Austria Abfall Service AG
7. REMONDIS SE & Co. KG
8. AMEY PLC
9. Nehlsen AG
