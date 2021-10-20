5G Fixed Wireless Access Market Growth Rate To Go Over 100% For The Forecast Period As Per The Business Research Company's 5G Fixed Wireless Access Global Market Report 2021

This report describes and evaluates the global 5G fixed wireless access market. It covers three five-year periods, including 2015 to -2020, termed the historic period, 2020-2025 forecast period and 2025-2030 a further forecast period.

The main types of 5G fixed wireless access are hardware and services. Hardware refers to physical parts that enable fixed wireless access such as mobile phones and devices that have MIMO antenna technology built into the device for the mmWave frequencies. 5G small cell networks and RAN towers are the most important hardware elements of 5G technology infrastructure. The different demographies include urban, semi-urban and rural. It is implemented in various verticals such as residential, commercial, industrial and government.

North America was the largest region in the 5G fixed wireless access market in 2020. Europe was the second largest market in 5G fixed wireless access market. The regions covered in the 5G fixed wireless access market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Technological innovations are shaping the 5G fixed wireless access market. Major companies operating in the 5G fixed wireless access sector are focused on developing technological solutions for 5G fixed wireless access. For instance, in February 2020, Huawei, a China-based telecommunications equipment company launched LampSite EE based on Huawei's 5G technology. LampSite EE is the business version of 5G LampSite for industrial scenarios. The version is an update from Huawei's pioneer LampSite 5G indoor radio connectivity solution, and it is geared toward smart manufacturing, smart hospitals, smart transportation, and smart warehouses, among other industries.

In October 2019, Liberty Latin America (LLA), a US-based telecommunications company acquired AT&T Inc.’s wireless and wireline operations in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands for $1.95 billion on a cash- and debt-free basis. This acquisition expands Liberty Latin America’s product portfolio with the leading post-paid mobile network, adds predominantly subscription-based business, increases distribution channels on the island, increases B2B presence and materially increases US dollar revenue weighting at LLA. AT&T is a US-based telecommunications company that offers 5G fixed wireless access.

Major players in the 5G fixed wireless industry are Samsung Electronics, AT&T Inc, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd, Qualcomm Technologies, Verizon Communications Inc., Nokia Corporation, Siklu Communication Ltd., Mimosa Networks Inc, Ericsson, Cohere Technologies Inc., Arqiva, Cellular South Inc., Hrvatski Telekom, Orange S.A., Telefonica S.A., Telus Corporation, United States Cellular Corporation, Vodafone, Inseego, and CableFree.

