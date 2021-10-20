U.S. Government Supports Socioeconomic Development and Youth Leadership Initiatives in Cabo Delgado

The U.S. Government, through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), launched three programs to support socioeconomic development and youth leadership in Cabo Delgado province. Cabo Delgado has been hit by dual crises of violent extremism and Cyclone Kenneth–which destroyed homes, farmland, livestock and fisheries. While devastating to all those affected, terrorism and natural disasters particularly affected youth and women in the province. To help respond to these challenges, these new projects will partner with the business community, local civil society organizations, and district and provincial governments to expand economic opportunities and youth leadership.

Two projects, USAID Olipihana and USAID Recovery Cabo Delgado, will create training and work opportunities to develop the skills needed to succeed in entrepreneurship and employment. In partnership with private agribusinesses and educational institutions, training will focus on financial literacy and climate-smart, resilient agricultural practices that allow for diversified sources of income, particularly for youth and women. The projects will also work with community radio stations and businesses to improve the quality of information shared with communities. USAID Olipihana will take place in Montepuez, Ancuabe and Balama districts, while USAID Recovery Cabo Delgado will work in the districts of Pemba and Metuge.

The third project, USAID Youth-Led , will develop leadership and vocational skills for youth aged 15-29 in Cabo Delgado. Due to social exclusion, unemployment, poverty and fears about their future, many of the approximately 400,000 youth in Cabo Delgado have few economic options and can become targets for manipulation and recruitment by extremists, criminal networks or other negative actors. This project will help youth and communities better address economic and social challenges through training, small business initiatives, dialogue, and youth-led community development activities.

On a recent visit to Pemba, USAID Mission Director Helen Pataki met with provincial and district officials and several partners of these new programs. She reiterated the U.S. Government’s commitment to supporting local efforts to address the challenges facing Cabo Delgado. “These programs are part of USAID’s new five-year strategy that prioritizes the North for continued USAID assistance,” said Ms. Pataki. “They, along with USAID’s other work in Cabo Delgado, will promote a peaceful, prosperous, and healthy Mozambique where citizens benefit from expanded investments.”

USAID is investing more than $7 million for these new programs, over the next three years. This is part of the more than $121 million the U.S. Government has invested in community resilience and humanitarian assistance programs in Cabo Delgado since 2020. Promoting community resilience and improving livelihoods are critical components of the broader U.S. Government assistance in Mozambique. In close collaboration with the Government of the Republic of Mozambique, the U.S. Government provides more than $500 million in annual assistance to improve the quality of education and healthcare, promote economic prosperity, and support the overall development of the nation.