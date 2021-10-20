Forensic Technology Market Demand, Growth, Trend, Business Opportunities, Manufacturers and Research Methodology by 2027

Emergen Research Logo

The growth of the market is attributed to the rising number of funding programs coupled with the presence of strong product pipeliene from the major players

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, October 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Forensic Technology Market will be worth USD 52.04 billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. In order to achieve benchmarks in forensic science, governments across the globe are taking different initiatives making it crucial for public safety. The report throws light on the current economic landscape of this business vertical and evaluates the top market trends. It has been compiled through significant primary research, including surveys, interviews, and expert analysts’ observations. The Global Forensic Technology Market report provides full coverage of the companies’ data, including details about their production and manufacturing capacity, product portfolio, business overview, revenue, gross profit margins, sales network and distribution channel, financial standing, and market position.

The major competitors operating globally have jointly initiated the Industry/University Cooperative Research Centers Program which helps in effective R&D regarding forensic science mainly across industry and academic collaborations. This is in turn increasing the horizon of growth for the said market. For example, National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) partnered with the National Institute of Justice (NIJ) to develop new techniques to increase workflow. The program stresses on the development of practices in order to handle and preserve DNA as well as other biological evidence. Moreover, organizations across the globe are emphasizing on innovative technology in order to optimize the interoperability of automated fingerprinting identification systems at various levels, regulate biasness from investors, as well as develop standards for effective solutions to control criminal cases.

Market Overview:

The research report on the Forensic Technology market is formulated through extensive primary and secondary research along with qualitative and quantitative analysis of vital aspects of the market. The insightful data is further validated and verified by the industry professionals. The report strives to offer deeper insights into the overall market scenario of the Forensic Technology business sphere.

Key Highlights From The Report.

In November 2019, Thermo Fisher Scientific launched SeqStudio Genetic Analyzer, a technologically advanced and forensic laboratory qualified technology. It is in order to refine human identification system as well as validate workflow to forensic DNA laboratories.

When it comes to the type of technology, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) accounted for the most prominent share in 2019 owing to the fast penetration rates for different areas of applications like illicit drug analysis, ballistics and toxicology studies.

The Global Forensic Technology Market report presents comprehensive information covering insightful data for businesses and investors for the time period of 2020-2027. The report studies the historical data of the Forensic Technology market and offers valuable information about the key segments and sub-segments, revenue generation, demand and supply scenario, trends, and other vital aspects. The report also studies business strategies and strategic alliances undertaken by companies to gain a robust footing in the market. The report sheds light on the mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, brand promotions and product launches, agreements and partnerships, and corporate and government deals. The comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape offers the readers a deeper understanding about the competitors.

Top competitors of the Forensic Technology Market profiled in the report include:

Cytiva, 3M, Eurofins Scientific, Agilent Technologies, NMS Lab, LGC Group, LGC Limited, Thermo Fisher Scientific and Micro Systemation among others.

The report aims to deliver a comprehensive understanding of the Forensic Technology market growth and expansion in each key region of the world. It offers accurate estimations about the expected market size and growth over the projected timeline of 2020-2027.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Forensic Technology Market on the basis of type, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

Capillary Electrophoresis

Next Generation Sequencing

Rapid DNA Analysis

Automated Liquid Handling Technology

Microarrays Arms

Application Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Healthcare

Law enforcement agencies

Banking and financial institutions

Telecom

Regional Outlook:

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the current growth opportunities for various regions of the Forensic Technology market. It gauges the revenue shares of these regions over the forecast timeline. Furthermore, the report analyzes the year-on-year growth rate of these regions over the forecast duration. The leading geographic regions encompassed in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.



