Global Sports Software (Management) Market Share Projected to Reach USD 13.6 Billion by 2026: Facts & Factors

[209+ Pages Report] Facts & Factors published Global Sports Software Market report elaborately explains the complete history and future scope in a neatly packaged and comprehensive read. We at Facts & Factors estimated that the market surrounding the global sports software market will reach a projected value of USD 13.6 Billion in the year 2026 with a growth rate of 12.7% CAGR from an initial value of USD 5.3 Billion in the year 2020.

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “Sports Software Market By Deployment Mode (Cloud-Based Deployment & On-Premises Deployment), By Application (Event Management & Scheduling, Team Management, Marketing Management, Client Management, Others), And By Regions - Global & Regional Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast 2021 - 2026” in its research database

“According to the report, the global sports software market was valued at approximately USD 5.3 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 13.6 Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of around 12.7% between 2021 and 2026.”

Global Sports Software Market: Overview

Sports software in the field of business that deals with management and regulation of sports and recreational measures that can include functions that are pertaining to front office systems in professional at the sports and college level and is often used by sports managers, recreational sports managers, sports marketing staff, event management and facility management, and in the sector of sports economics. Sports management software is often considered to be a form of sports themselves due to the common functionality and adaptability.

Sports software are particular software tools that are utilized for providing data like visualization, live analysis, prediction, pre-event planning, and post-event review about a sports event whether professional or recreational. Sports software products help in the continuous & unabridged integration of sports data from multiple sources & applications. These products facilitate the proper integration or split of audio & video feeds in real-time situations along with offering new prospects to the spectators in myriad sports events.

Industry Major Market Players

Active Network LLC

LeagueApps

Jersey Watch

TeamSideline

Jonas Club Software

SquadFusion

SportsEngine Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Spay Inc.

Omnify Inc.

IBM Inc.

Edge Games Inc.

Vista Equity Partners

Blue Stars Sports Limited

Sportlyzer

F3M Information Systems

SportEasy SAS

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the projected size & share of the Sports Software Market?

What are the key driving factors for the growth of the Sports Software Market?

Who are the top market players in Sports Software Market?

How many segments are analyzed in Sports Software Market?

Can I get a customized free sample report of the Sports Software Market?

Global Sports Software Market: Growth Factors

The pivotal factors for the higher growth rate for the global sports software market can be attributed to a digital revolution in the sector of sports coupled with increasing investments in the sports industry to name a few. Additionally, increasing raw fan engagement demands coupled with the rising adoption of digital technology for speeding the process of games is expected to increase the footprint of the global sports software market during the forecast period. Integration of software in sports coupled with increased functionality for analyzing match details and other forms of match-related statistics will open new revenue opportunities for the global sports software market during the forecast period.

The forecast period for the global sports software market is expected to be driven by cloud-based services and increased integration of advanced technologies pertaining to machine learning and artificial intelligence. Rising government initiatives and increased investment opportunities have led the sports sectors to be in the limelight in terms of the latter’s potential and promise. These factors will fuel the growth of the global sports software market during the forecast period to a larger consumer base. However, the rising incidences of data security and privacy & security measures relating to consumer data will hamper the growth of the global sports software market during the forecast period.

Global Sports Software Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size 2020 Value USD 5.3 Billion Market Forecast for 2026 USD 13.6 Billion Expected CAGR Growth CAGR 12.7% from 2021-2026 Base Year 2020 Forecast Year 2021-2026 Top Market Players Active Network LLC, LeagueApps, Jersey Watch, TeamSideline, Jonas Club Software, SquadFusion, SportsEngine, Inc., and Others Segments Covered Deployment Mode, Applications, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Pricing Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Global Sports Software Market: Segmentation

The global sports software market is segmented into deployment mode, application, and regions.

On the basis of deployment mode, the global sports software market is divided into cloud-based deployment and on-premises deployment. The segment pertaining to cloud-based deployment is expected to witness the largest market share during the advent of the forecast owing to easy access of sports data coupled with the rising compatibility of the latter to a wider range of devices such as laptops, mobiles, tablets, and others to name a few. On the basis of application, the global sports software market is fragmented into event management and scheduling, team management, marketing management, client management, and others. The team management segment is expected to occupy the largest market share during the advent of the forecast owing to the increasing number of international and local tournaments in the field of soccer, football, baseball, and hockey to name a few.

Global Sports Software Market: Regional Analysis

North America is expected to witness the largest market share during the advent of the forecast owing to the region being home to a varied ground for sporting activities such as soccer, rugby, hockey, baseball, and basketball coupled with a wide range of national and international sporting organization demanding digitalization measures for easier access and management of data to name a few. The rising number of reliable vendors that provide sports software coupled with the rising number of collaborations and partnerships among the key market participants is expected to create a dynamic environment during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is expected to accumulate a significant value of market share during the forecast period due to increased investments being used for improving sports infrastructure in emerging economies such as India, China, and Japan, to name a few.

Browse the full “Sports Software Market By Deployment Mode (Cloud-Based Deployment & On-Premises Deployment), By Application (Event Management & Scheduling, Team Management, Marketing Management, Client Management, Others), And By Regions - Global & Regional Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast 2021 - 2026” Report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/sports-software-market-by-deployment-type-cloud-and-90

Global Sports Software Market: By Deployment Mode Segment Analysis

Cloud-Based Deployment

On-Premises Deployment

Global Sports Software Market: By Application Segment Analysis

Event Management & Scheduling

Team Management

Marketing Management

Client Management

Others

