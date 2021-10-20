Smart Spaces Market Size 2021: Industry Overview, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast Till 2026
EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Smart Spaces Market Size: Global Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global smart spaces market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 17% during 2021-2026.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Request Free Report Sample: https://www.imarcgroup.com/smart-spaces-market/requestsample
Smart spaces are physical environments equipped with sensors and advanced technologies to provide insights regarding the activities and movements within an area. They are centrally automated and are managed through an integrated dashboard. Smart spaces utilize innovative technologies, such as vision tracking, gesture recognition, dynamic solution, facial expression identification and performance animation solutions. They provide enhanced safety, convenience, productivity and entertainment. Smart spaces also aid in reducing energy consumption through real-time adjustments of heating, cooling and lighting systems based on the changes in weather and building occupancy. As a result, they are extensively used across various industries, such as healthcare, education, manufacturing, retail and transportation.
The global smart spaces market is primarily being driven by rapid infrastructural development, especially in the developing economies. Smart spaces are widely being built to provide contactless access to individuals and improve the efficiency, safety, and security of residential and commercial complexes. Moreover, various technological advancements, such as the integration of the Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) to remotely monitor, manage and control ambient temperatures and lightings, are providing a thrust to the market growth. Other factors, including the increasing construction of sustainable green buildings, along with the implementation of favorable government policies, are creating a positive outlook for the market.
Smart Spaces Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape With Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the global smart spaces market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
ABB Ltd
Cisco Systems Inc.
Coor Service Management AB
Eutech Cybernetic Pte. Ltd
Hitachi Vantara LLC (Hitachi Ltd.)
International Business Machines Corporation
Microsoft Corporation
Schneider Electric
Siemens AG
SmartSpace Software PLC
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented the global smart spaces market on the basis of component, space type, application, end user and region.
Breakup by Component:
Hardware
Software
Services
Breakup by Space Type:
Smart Indoor Space
Smart Outdoor Space
Breakup by Application:
Energy Management and Optimization
Layout and Space Management
Emergency and Disaster Management
Security Management
Others
Breakup by End User:
Residential
Commercial
Breakup by Region:
North America
Asia-Pacific
Europe
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/smart-spaces-market
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021-2026)
Industry Trends
Market Drivers and Success Factors
The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
Value Chain Analysis
Structure of the Global Market
Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
Browse Related Reports:
Retail Sourcing and Procurement Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/retail-sourcing-procurement-market
Japan Online Gambling Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/japan-online-gambling-market
United Kingdom Online Gambling Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/united-kingdom-online-gambling-market
Australia Online Gambling Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/australia-online-gambling-market
France Online Gambling Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/france-online-gambling-market
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Elena Anderson
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Request Free Report Sample: https://www.imarcgroup.com/smart-spaces-market/requestsample
Smart spaces are physical environments equipped with sensors and advanced technologies to provide insights regarding the activities and movements within an area. They are centrally automated and are managed through an integrated dashboard. Smart spaces utilize innovative technologies, such as vision tracking, gesture recognition, dynamic solution, facial expression identification and performance animation solutions. They provide enhanced safety, convenience, productivity and entertainment. Smart spaces also aid in reducing energy consumption through real-time adjustments of heating, cooling and lighting systems based on the changes in weather and building occupancy. As a result, they are extensively used across various industries, such as healthcare, education, manufacturing, retail and transportation.
The global smart spaces market is primarily being driven by rapid infrastructural development, especially in the developing economies. Smart spaces are widely being built to provide contactless access to individuals and improve the efficiency, safety, and security of residential and commercial complexes. Moreover, various technological advancements, such as the integration of the Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) to remotely monitor, manage and control ambient temperatures and lightings, are providing a thrust to the market growth. Other factors, including the increasing construction of sustainable green buildings, along with the implementation of favorable government policies, are creating a positive outlook for the market.
Smart Spaces Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape With Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the global smart spaces market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
ABB Ltd
Cisco Systems Inc.
Coor Service Management AB
Eutech Cybernetic Pte. Ltd
Hitachi Vantara LLC (Hitachi Ltd.)
International Business Machines Corporation
Microsoft Corporation
Schneider Electric
Siemens AG
SmartSpace Software PLC
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented the global smart spaces market on the basis of component, space type, application, end user and region.
Breakup by Component:
Hardware
Software
Services
Breakup by Space Type:
Smart Indoor Space
Smart Outdoor Space
Breakup by Application:
Energy Management and Optimization
Layout and Space Management
Emergency and Disaster Management
Security Management
Others
Breakup by End User:
Residential
Commercial
Breakup by Region:
North America
Asia-Pacific
Europe
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/smart-spaces-market
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021-2026)
Industry Trends
Market Drivers and Success Factors
The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
Value Chain Analysis
Structure of the Global Market
Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
Browse Related Reports:
Retail Sourcing and Procurement Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/retail-sourcing-procurement-market
Japan Online Gambling Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/japan-online-gambling-market
United Kingdom Online Gambling Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/united-kingdom-online-gambling-market
Australia Online Gambling Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/australia-online-gambling-market
France Online Gambling Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/france-online-gambling-market
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Elena Anderson
IMARC Services Private Limited
+1 6317911145
email us here