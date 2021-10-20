Laparoscopy and Endoscopy Devices Market Size, Growth, Sales Revenue, Opportunity & Market Expansion Strategies to 2027

Emergen Research Logo

The rising occurrence of chronic diseases is one of the significant factors influencing market growth.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, October 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global laparoscopy and endoscopy devices market is projected to be worth USD 28.30 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The laparoscopy and endoscopy devices market is observing high demand attributed to the rising occurrence of chronic diseases such as cancer. Cancer significantly impacts the societal and economic growth in the US and worldwide and is a major contributor to the cost burden of disease. The Global Laparoscopy and Endoscopy Devices Market report contains historical, current, and forecast estimation of the revenue generation and profits for each segment and sub-segment of the Laparoscopy and Endoscopy Devices market in each key region of the world. It has been anticipated that 1,806,590 new cancer cases are likely to be diagnosed in the US in 2020, and 606,520 deaths will occur owing to the disease. Gastrointestinal (GI) cancer is the second leading cause of mortalities due to cancer and GI endoscopy. It is the most appropriate way for diagnosing the disease and hence boosting the laparoscopy endoscopy devices market demand.

The report additionally sheds light on the emerging growth opportunities in the business sphere that are anticipated to bolster the growth of the market. The Global Laparoscopy and Endoscopy Devices Market Report offers extensive knowledge and information about the Laparoscopy and Endoscopy Devices market pertaining to market size, market share, growth influencing factors, opportunities, and current and emerging trends. The market evaluations over the forecast years are based on a comprehensive analysis of the leading market segments, such as product type outlook, application continuum, regional overview, and competitive landscape of the global Laparoscopy and Endoscopy Devices market.

Key Highlights From The Report

In October 2019, Medtronic PLC made an announcement about the introduction of GI Genius™ intelligent endoscopy module, which deploys AI to identify colorectal polyps and offer physicians with a strong tool in combatting colorectal cancer.

Gynecological endoscopy is likely to witness a significant growth rate in the forecast period and finds usage in diagnosing common female conditions and pathologies, including certain infertility problems, endometrial polyps, and small vaginal hemorrhages, among others.

Stryker Corporation, Fujifilm, Smith & Nephew PLC, Cook Medical, Boston Scientific, B. Braun Melsungen, Olympus, Medtronic, Karl Storz, and Hoya Corporation, among others.

Global Laparoscopy and Endoscopy Devices Market Report - Segmental Analysis:

The global Laparoscopy and Endoscopy Devices business vertical has been extensively categorized on the basis of product type, application gamut, end-user industries, and a competitive overview. The report inspects the current market scenario, its past performance, demand and supply ratios, production and consumption rates, sales, and numerous growth opportunities available in the market. It further estimates the prospective growth of the leading regional segments of the market, which is beneficial for readers to gain impactful insights into the Laparoscopy and Endoscopy Devices business sector. A clear outline of the competitive landscape of the market is expected to help businesses involved in this sector decipher the optimal business moves to reach their desired business goals.

Emergen Research has segmented the global laparoscopy and endoscopy devices market on the basis of device type, application, end-users, and region:

Device Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Laparoscopy Device

Endoscopy Device

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Gastrointestinal Surgery

Cardiac Surgery

Gynecology Surgery

Orthopedic Surgery

Urologic Surgery

Neurological Surgery

Others

End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospitals & Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Key Geographies Profiled in the Report:

North America(the U.S., Mexico, and Canada)

Asia Pacific(China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Europe(the U.K., France, Germany, and Rest of Europe)

Latin America(Brazil and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa(GCC Countries and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Key Objectives of the Global Laparoscopy and Endoscopy Devices Market Report:

An all-inclusive analysis and forecast estimation of the market have been included in this report.

The report offers valuable insights into the major drivers, limitations, opportunities, and challenges faced by the global Laparoscopy and Endoscopy Devices market and its leading players.

The report sheds light on the prominent market contenders, as well as their business strategies and long-term expansion plans.

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the growth rate of the Laparoscopy and Endoscopy Devices market? What is the anticipated market valuation of Laparoscopy and Endoscopy Devices industry by 2027?

What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the Laparoscopy and Endoscopy Devices market?

Who are the prominent players operating in the market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?

Which region is expected to show significant growth in the coming years?

Thank you for reading our report. If you have any requests for customization of the latest report, kindly get in touch with us. Our team will assist you and ensure the report is designed as per your requirements.

