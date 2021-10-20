Rice Milk Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Demand and Industry Forecasts 2027
Rice Milk Market Size – USD 136.8 million in 2019, Growth - CAGR of 7.8%, Trends – Growing consumption of the lactose-free cereal-based dairy productsNEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rising demand for the dairy-based alternatives, and higher preference for the cereal or plant-based food & beverage products, coupled with the increasing inclination for vegan diets and work as a source of higher calories and Vitamins, are propelling the market demand.
The Global Rice Milk Market is projected to reach USD 251.3 million by 2027. The market is fueled by the rising trend of consuming dairy based cereal alternatives, and growing practices of vegan diet, concerns about antibody residues, or growth hormones in animal milk. Rice milk are often highly preferred by the patients who suffer from CMA, radioiodine cancer, LI, eczema, and allergic to dairy based products. More than 16% European consumers try avoiding dairy products for these aids and cholesterol issues. Rice milk has been a great alternative, and many rice based food & beverage products are being produced to support the demand chain formed by the consumers.
Rice calories, Brown rice calories, White rice calories, Basmati rice calories, Jasmine Rice calories, Fried Rice calories, ripple milk, unsweetened milk nutrition, homemade rice milk nutrition, rice milk nutrition, rice milk powder, rice milk recipe vitamix, non dairy yogurt, costco rice, and costco jasmine rice, to name a few are the hugely demanding topics and factors the end-users are concerned about and have been influencing the market growth in many ways, have been additionally discussed in details in the report.
Additionally, growing concerns with weight management, emphasis on weight loss & maintenance, importance on the blood sugar spike control are some of the factors that have been creating an overall enforcement in the market. Beside, high calcium and Vitamin-A, Vitamin-D with carbohydrates, high calories, the rice milk have been very effective on enhancing immune system, controlling cholesterol, providing high bone density, digestive health & weight management.
The COVID-19 impact:
The COVID-19 pandemic has created endless disruptions to the manufacturing or production industries due to a shortage of resources in different parts of the world. The leading players in the industry are skeptical about the market's future and try to redesign their strategies to support the challenge. The pandemic had a serious impact on the distribution chains as a result of regular lockdowns. The manufacturing industries have been disrupted due to reduced available human resources. The companies are incorporating different techniques to increase the production volume and trying to develop innovative solutions at an affordable price, which can meet customer requirements at a much lower cost.
Key participants include Panos Brands LLC, Pureharvest Pty Ltd, Gan Teck Kar Foods, Stratum Nutrition, SunOpta Inc., Fine Japan Co. Ltd., The Bridge S.R.L, Vitasoy Australia Products Pty. Ltd., Nature's Choice B.V., and SunOpta Inc., among others.
Further key findings from the report suggest
• The overall nutritional supplement sales for children are expected to rise during the forecast period. It was observed that Chinese and Indian parents were willing to spend relatively large amounts of money on the health of their children in relation to family income.
• A new trend emerging in the dietary supplements market is the need to use organic or sustainable ingredients. This trend is being driven by two fundamental shifts in this industry: the need to consume ‘healthier’ ingredients and consumers’ increasing concerns for sourcing ‘sustainable’ products
• Variations in the price of the upstream product are expected to influence the production cost of organic rice milk. The cost of production is also an important factor which could affect the market price.
• Nutraceuticals & Baby Food sub-segment had a market share of 28.6% in 2019 due to its remarkable usage of the Rice Milk based formulation for making end-use baby food products & nutritional additives.
• In August 2019, Vinamilk, a popular dairy company based in Vietnam, introduced a plant-based drink using the rice as the principal ingredient. The product, Vinamilk Zori is a roasted rice milk having a less amount of sugar (3.5%) and containing 49% rice extract, artificial roasted rice flavor and many vitamins including A, B1, B3, E & D3, used in it.
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global on the basis of product, form, end-use verticals, and region:
Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)
• Supermarket & Hypermarket
• Online Retails
• Others
Form Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)
• Powder
• Liquid
End-Use Verticals Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)
• Food & Beverages
• Nutraceuticals & Baby Food
• Personal Care
• Pharmaceuticals
• Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• MEA
• Latin America
Key Features of the Rice Milk Market Report:
• Detailed assessment and exhaustive understanding of the Rice Milk market
• Significant insights into manufacturing processes, major barriers, and risks
• 8-year forecast estimation to offer information about the market size and market share on the global and regional levels
• Evaluation of the key drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, threats, limitations, barriers, and other key elements
• Identification of growth prospects and potential for the Rice Milk industry
• Comprehensive analysis of the key market players and their strategies
Table of content:
Chapter 1. Market Synopsis
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope & Premise
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027
Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics
Chapter 4. Rice Milk Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Market Material Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Market drivers analysis
4.2.2.1. Demand for the non-dairy or plant based cereal milks
4.2.2.2. Growing practice of vegan diet
Continued…
Thank you for reading the report. Kindly note, we also offer customized report as per client requirement. Please reach out to us to know more about the customization plan and our team will provide you a tailored report as per your need.
