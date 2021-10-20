Radar Sensors Market Size & Share | Global Industry Trends, Growth and Analysis Report 2021-2026
EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Radar Sensors Market Size: Global Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global radar sensors market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 9% during 2021-2026.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
A radar sensor refers to an electronic device that is utilized for sensing electromagnetic emissions from objects, including aircraft, marine vessels, two-wheelers, automobiles, etc. It is widely available in altimeters, pulses, continuous waves (CW), imaging and non-imaging variants, speed gauges, etc. Radar sensors intercept the reflected radio waves through an antenna and process the signals to offer insights. The sensor is also embedded with global positioning systems (GPS) to store information regarding the motion trajectory, characteristics, location, and size of the objects. Radar sensors are wireless and can penetrate through insulators and dense mediums, function in adverse weather conditions, detect distant objects, etc.
The expanding automotive industry and the rising emphasis on passenger safety are primarily driving the radar sensor market across the globe. Furthermore, the escalating demand for effective target surveillance, interception, missile guidance, terrain tracking, navigation, etc., for military and defense applications is also propelling the market growth. Besides this, radar sensors assist in airport intrusion detection, prison perimeter, oil depot, and power grid security systems, which is further augmenting the global market. In addition to this, continuous technological advancements, such as the development of corner radar sensors for 360-degree and short-range surveillance and high-resolution tracking, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. Moreover, the advent of Industry 5.0 trend and the growing requirement for radars in sports tracking solutions are expected to fuel the radar sensor market in the coming years.
Radar Sensors Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape With Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the global radar sensors market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
Continental AG
DENSO Corporation
Hitachi Ltd
Honeywell International Inc.
Infineon Technologies AG
L3harris Technologies Inc.
Lockheed Martin Corporation
NXP Semiconductors N.V
Raytheon Technologies Corporation
Robert Bosch GmbH
Saab AB
STMicroelectronics
Texas Instruments Incorporated
Thales Group
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented the global radar sensors market on the basis of type, range, application and region.
Breakup by Type:
Imaging
Non-Imaging
Breakup by Range:
Short Range
Medium Range
Long Range
Breakup by Application:
Automotive
Aerospace and Defense
Environment and Weather Monitoring
Traffic Management and Monitoring
Others
Breakup by Region:
North America
Asia-Pacific
Europe
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/radar-sensors-market
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021-2026)
Industry Trends
Market Drivers and Success Factors
The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
Value Chain Analysis
Structure of the Global Market
Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
