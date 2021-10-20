Vaccine Market Manufacturers, Research Methodology, Competitive Landscape and Business Opportunities by 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Rise in prevalence of infectious diseases and increased investment in vaccine development activities are some key factors driving market revenue growth

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, October 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global vaccine market size is expected to reach USD 77.90 Billion at a steady revenue CAGR of 7.1% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. An increase in prevalence of infectious diseases is a key factor driving global vaccine market revenue growth. The report throws light on the current economic landscape of this business vertical and evaluates the top market trends. It has been compiled through significant primary research, including surveys, interviews, and expert analysts’ observations. The Global Vaccine Market report provides full coverage of the companies’ data, including details about their production and manufacturing capacity, product portfolio, business overview, revenue, gross profit margins, sales network and distribution channel, financial standing, and market position.

Rise in prevalence of infectious diseases globally increases the healthcare burden of diseases on countries and affects their socio-economic development. Emergence of drug-resistant microbial strains that have affected the fight against infectious diseases such as pneumonia, cholera, malaria, and diarrhea, among others. Rising demand for new drugs to replace those that have lost effectiveness and investment in research and development of vaccines is augmenting growth of the market.

Increased funding from public and private organizations and favorable government regulations has also contributed to growth of the global vaccine market. Need for immediate treatment to limit worsening of infectious diseases is propelling market growth. Governments all over the world are investing in rapid diagnostic testing kits to increase their rate of testing and prevent any sort of epidemic. Growing demand for immunization is driving the growth for vaccine market worldwide. SARS-Cov-2 has impacted vaccine market growth significant extent and is likely to affect market growth in the coming years. Pfizer, for instance, is investing in developing vaccines for new variant of COVID-19, which are emerging in different parts of the world. It is expected to submit an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) application in August 2021 for booster doses given six months after the second dose.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

Monovalent vaccine segment revenue is expected to register a significant growth rate during the forecast period. A monovalent vaccine is designed to immunize single microorganism and antigen (for example, measles vaccine). This type of vaccine is preferable for development of a strong immune response.

In August 2021, Pfizer and BioNTech announced a collaboration with Brazil’s Eurofarma to manufacture COVID-19 vaccine doses for Latin American countries. COMIRNATY will be manufactured by Eurofarma with Pfizer’s and BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing and supply chain network. Eurofarma will get raw materials for the drug from the U.S. and manufacturing will begin in 2022. Vaccine production is expected to exceed 100 million finished doses yearly which will be exclusively distributed within Latin America.

The report also studies business strategies and strategic alliances undertaken by companies to gain a robust footing in the market. The report sheds light on the mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, brand promotions and product launches, agreements and partnerships, and corporate and government deals. The comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape offers the readers a deeper understanding about the competitors. The Global Vaccine Market report presents comprehensive information covering insightful data for businesses and investors for the time period of 2020-2027. The report studies the historical data of the Vaccine market and offers valuable information about the key segments and sub-segments, revenue generation, demand and supply scenario, trends, and other vital aspects.

Top competitors of the Vaccine Market profiled in the report include:

Pfizer, Inc., CSL Limited, Merck & Co., Inc., AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, Serum Institute of India Pvt., Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Sanofi Pasteur SA, Emergent Biosolutions, Inc., and Biological E.

Market Overview:

The research report on the Vaccine market is formulated through extensive primary and secondary research along with qualitative and quantitative analysis of vital aspects of the market. The insightful data is further validated and verified by the industry professionals. The report strives to offer deeper insights into the overall market scenario of the Vaccine business sphere.

The report aims to deliver a comprehensive understanding of the Vaccine market growth and expansion in each key region of the world. It offers accurate estimations about the expected market size and growth over the projected timeline of 2020-2027.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Vaccine market on the basis of type, patient type, technology, disease, route of administration, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Monovalent Vaccines

Multivalent Vaccines

Patient Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Pediatric Patients

Adult Patients

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Inactivated & Subunit Vaccines

Conjugate Vaccines

Recombinant Vaccines

Live Attenuated Vaccines

Toxoid Vaccines

Disease Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

DTP

HPV

Pneumococcal Disease

Meningococcal Disease

Influenza

Route of Administration Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Oral Administration

Intramuscular and Subcutaneous Administration

Others

Regional Outlook:

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the current growth opportunities for various regions of the Vaccine market. It gauges the revenue shares of these regions over the forecast timeline. Furthermore, the report analyzes the year-on-year growth rate of these regions over the forecast duration. The leading geographic regions encompassed in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.



