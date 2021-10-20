7 Powerful Strategies to Increase Customer Repeat Buying
7 Powerful Strategies to Increase Customer Repeat Buying
YRC is a Management Consulting Company, especially for the B-C Sector. Empowering Retail & E-commerce businesses”PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, October 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There is no doubt that in the early stages of your business, it is essential to focus on customer acquisition for your particular product or brand. But once you have established a customer base then you need to focus on customer retention strategies. Studies show that repeat customers can significantly increase sales, revenue as well as profits. This phenomenon is generally observed in businesses related to essential and daily use items that are used and bought repeatedly over some time. In this kind of sector, business owners must ensure that their customers restock the products of their brands and provide consistency to their business. Before we discuss the strategies to increase customer repeat buying, let us understand what it means.
— Nikhil Agarwal
What Is Customer Repeat Buying?
The purchases made by the existing customers of a product or a brand are called repeat purchases. These existing customers may be fond of and quite familiar with your products. These products may provide convenience to them in their daily lives.
According to Adobe digital index, only about 8 percent of the customers are responsible for approximately 40 percent of the revenue in e-commerce businesses. These 8 per cent surely consists of repeat customers. This gives rise to the need of considering retention marketing in your to-do list for your business to be successful. Also, the need of providing a different customer experience for repeat customers from first-time buyers arises. So let us take a look at some of the tactics to encourage repeat purchases.
Few Tips To Increase Customer Repeat Buying
Post Purchase Messaging
Most businesses focus on messaging and email marketing to find first-time buyers. There is no doubt it is important but it is even more important for the existing customers. Once the sale is made you get the social media id and contact details of the customers. Using this data to keep the customers engaged post-purchase will leave a long-lasting impression of your brand. Try to engage them with blog posts, the latest offers, feedback, and product-related videos, etc.
Timely Reminders
It depends upon the kind of products you offer. For instance, if your product is generally replenished after a month or week. Customize the data according to the customer behaviour and send them trigger reminders based on their purchasing behaviour and time. There is various real-time marketing automation software available in the market which can send relevant reminders according to the purchasing behaviour of the consumers.
Motivate Second Purchase
Discounts, coupons, and incentives can be used to re-engage and motivate customers to repeat the purchase. Using the data and artificial intelligence to target your first-time consumers who can repeat the purchase if offered discounts can be an effective strategy. Statistics show that emails regarding shipping and confirmation have 100 per cent open rates. Instead of focusing on bulk emails, emails regarding order shipment that stealthily contains cross-sell intentions could do work. For instance, you recommend another product that goes well with the ordered product and could increase your sales.
Promotional Marketing Strategy
Focusing just on the discounts and offers will not provide the best results. One should formulate and strategise solid promotional marketing campaigns to target the customers who already have made purchases at least once to engage so that they re-engage with your brand.
Loyalty Programmes
You need to make your loyal customers feel privileged. Giving them premium access to the newly launched products, reward points, and special discounts can help you drive more sales as well as more repeat customers.
AI and Machine Learning
The use of advanced technology can help you attain an upper edge in the business. A strategy equipped with AI and machine learning could help you increase repeat sales. You can retarget the customers with more conversations, get to know about their shopping behaviour, and get to know about what they shop from other than your website or brand. These technologies can make use of data more effectively and efficiently. You can very well analyse their possible future shopping behaviour through machine learning.
Customer Support
This is one of the key factors that will surely influence your conversion rates. Giving time to their reviews as well as responding to their issues and solving them as soon as possible undoubtedly encourages the customer to repeat the purchase. Every brand should aim to provide their timely customers as well as new ones, an amazing shopping experience.
Why Choose YRC
Wondering how to retain customers? Which software to use for better sales? Then, it is the right time for you to consult YRC. Your Retail Coach is a progressive consultancy firm aimed at scaling your business. We are not just limited to sales strategy, but can offer help to you with anything related to retail, be it SOPs market research, franchising your band or business plan development. We have helped various startups as well as established ones to evolve as a big brand in their respective sector. From formulating the strategy to implementing it, our expert team will assist you at every step so that you have maximum sales and profit. So contact YRC today itself to fulfil your business goals and attain consistency in your business.
Get advise for Retail Business Consulting : https://www.yourretailcoach.in/contact/
Rupal Shah Agarwal
YourRetailCoach
+91 98604 26700
consult@mindamend.net
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
10 Steps To Start Your E Commerce Brand